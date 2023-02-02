It has been nearly four years since Vladimir Tarasenko and the St. Louis Blues put on one of the most memorable runs in NHL history and captured the only Stanley Cup in team history. While the memory of winning the 2019 Stanley Cup title is great, the Blues have not come close to reaching expectations during the current 2022-23 season.

As a result, most NHL observers believe the Blues are likely to be in a sell mode at the upcoming NHL trade deadline. A number of players could be changing uniforms in early March, and that includes Tarasenko.

However, while Tarasenko is interested in what the team has in store for him in the next few weeks, he attempted to steer the question to St. Louis Blues general manager Doug Armstrong.

“Yes, obviously yes, because even Vladi don’t know the future of Vladi,” Tarasenko said. “There is only one guy who knows more than me, and his name is Doug Armstrong. I think that’s the guy who you should talk about my future (with) the Blues.”

The 31-year-old Tarasenko has been relatively underproductive with the season reaching the All-Star break. Tarasenko has scored 10 goals and 19 assists in 38 games. Vladimir Tarasenko has been a dependable goal scorer in his career, having topped the 30-goal mark six times in his career. He scored a career-high 40 goals during the 2015-16 season.

The Blues are currently on the outside of the Western Conference playoff structure with a 23-25-3 record. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games.

If the Blues don’t start off the post-All-Star break part of their schedule on a hot streak, Armstrong is very likely to trade a number of key players including Tarasenko.