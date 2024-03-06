It's a battle of two struggling teams as the St. Louis Blues travel to Newark to take on the New Jersey Devils. The Devils are looking for their first win under new interim head coach Travis Green. It is time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Devils prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
The St. Louis Blues sit six points back of a Wild Card spot with one game in hand. They haven't done themselves any favors over the past ten games, earning a 4-5-1 record. A three-game losing streak during a road trip at the end of February was the main reason for this record. It isn't the Blues' fault, as they were underdogs in 11 consecutive games.
The New Jersey Devils' play cost Lindy Ruff his job, as the team is 3-7 over their last ten games. The Metropolitan Division is a close battle, so even though they are in second-last, they are just eight points back of a playoff spot. Goaltending is the Devils' biggest concern, and if they fail to acquire a goaltender before Friday's trade deadline, it may be a sign that they are throwing in the white flag. Nico Daws allowed eight goals on 27 shots in his final two games on the California road trip, while Akira Schmid got the start on Tuesday and allowed four goals on 30 shots.
Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NHL Odds: Blues-Devils Odds
St.Louis Blues: +1.5 (-152)
Moneyline: +155
New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+126)
Moneyline: -188
Over: 6.5 (-110)
Under: 6.5 (-110)
How to Watch Blues vs. Devils
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Devils were supposed to be a Stanley Cup contender this season, but their failure to acquire a competent goaltender has buoyed their season. Akira Schmid and Nico Daws are alternating poor starts, and unless they acquire a goaltender before Friday, this season will end with the Devils out of the playoffs.
The opposite is true for the Blues, as their goaltending duo of Joel Hofer and Jordan Binnington is performing well. The Blues are 2-2-1 over their last five games, but the pair have combined for a 2.40 goals-against average and a .926 save percentage. Goaltending wins games in the NHL, and Jordan Binnington has allowed one goal in each of his last two games.
Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Devils goaltenders are performing poorly for the team, and the front office is looking at Jacob Markstrom and Linus Ullmark for help at the trade deadline. If it does, that help won't likely come before Thursday. The Devils are still in playoff contention and will need one more good performance with their ragtag group of goaltenders. It could come against the Blues, scoring just 2.82 goals per game.
The Blues are 18-11-1 at home but just 14-16-2 on the road. The unfortunate thing about that stat for the Devils is that they own the same 14-16-2 record at home but a better mark on the road.
Final Blues-Devils Prediction & Pick
You can't place a bet on the New Jersey Devils and trust their goaltending this season. They have plenty of talent, but no matter how many goals the Devils score, there is always a chance they will allow more. Jordan Binnington is the projected starter for the Blues on Thursday night, and he has stopped 62 of his last 64 shots. If Nico Daws plays for the Devils, he has allowed eight goals on 35 shots. The Blues' offense may not have the most skill, but no offense looks bad against St. Louis.
Final Blues-Devils Prediction & Pick: Blues +155