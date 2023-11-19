We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Blues-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The St. Louis Blues will head south down the Interstate-5 freeway to face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday night. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Blues-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Blues lost 5-1 to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Sadly, they were behind the 8-ball from the start, allowing a powerplay goal 2:25 into the game before allowing a second goal 19 seconds later. The Blues allowed a couple more to go in and could not recover. Significantly, Jordan Binnington allowed five goals on 31 shots. The Blues lost badly despite winning 56 percent of the faceoffs. However, the Blues went 0 for 3 on the powerplay and 1 for 2 on the penalty kill. The Blues leveled 21 hits and blocked 15 shots. Unfortunately, their best players struggled all night, with Brayden Schenn and Jordan Kyrou each finishing with a plus/minus rating of -2. Torey Krug finished with a plus/minus of -3.

The Ducks lost 2-1 to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Ultimately, they trailed the Panthers 2-0 going into the third period when Frank Vatrano converted on a powerplay goal to trim the lead. The Ducks looked to have tied the game when Jakob Silfverberg delivered a wrap-around that crossed the line into the net. Unfortunately, the referees debated for five minutes before declaring it was not a goal. The Ducks outshot the Panthers 16-6 in the third period but could not tie the game. Overall, John Gibson made 33 saves on 35 shots. The Ducks won 46 percent of their faceoffs. Also, they went 1 for 3 on the powerplay and killed all four penalties. The Ducks also had 15 hits and blocked 29 shots.

The Blues swept the Ducks in all three games last season. Amazingly, they are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games against the Ducks, including a 9-1 mark in the past 10 games at Honda Center.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Ducks Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-255)

Anaheim Ducks: -1.5 (+205)

Over: 6.5 (-102)

Under: 6.5 (-120)

How to Watch Blues vs. Ducks

Time: 8:10 PM ET/5:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southern California, Bally Sports Midwest, and Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Blues Will Cover The Spread

The Blues do not have much time to prepare for this one as they suffered a loss just up the road in Los Angeles. Now, they come into Honda Center to face the team that is directly above them in the standings for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Robert Thomas is their top player, with six goals and 11 assists. Additionally, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 175 draws and losing 138. Schenn has tallied five goals and five assists. Meanwhile, he has won 106 faceoffs and lost 107. Pavel Buchnevich has generated five goals and five assists, including two markers on the powerplay. Likewise, Kyrou has four goals and five assists. Defenseman Justin Faulk has eight assists but is still searching for his first goal of the season.

Joel Hofer likely will be the man in the net today. Significantly, he comes in with a record of 3-2 with a 3.20 goals-against average and a save percentage of .920. Hofer must stay consistent with his play and prevent any open shots.

The Blues will cover the spread if their offense can get going. Moreover, they cannot fall behind early.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks have been streaky. First, they won six in a row. They lost two in a row and followed that up with two more wins before losing another two. Now, the Ducks hope to snap the losing streak against a team they barely hold a slim lead against.

Vatrano leads the charge with 12 goals and five assists, including five powerplay goals, on 57 shots. Therefore, his shooting has helped prop the second line as the best on this team. Mason McTavish has been good for the Ducks, notching seven goals and nine assists. More importantly, he has been amazing in the faceoff circle, winning 146 draws and losing 105. Ryan Strome has tallied two goals and 12 assists. Meanwhile, Troy Terry has added five goals and seven assists, including two powerplay markers. Defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has had one goal and nine assists. Likewise, he has leveled 26 hits and blocked 21 shots.

Gibson may go tonight and will enter the matchup with a record of 4-5 with a 2.18 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929. If the Ducks do not go with him, Lukas Dostal will get the start and has a record of 5-3 with a 3.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can get off to a better start. Ultimately, they are the best third-period team in the NHL but are not doing as well over the first two.

Final Blues-Ducks Prediction & Pick

These teams broke 6.5 goals twice last season. Subsequently, it should happen again.

Final Blues-Ducks Prediction & Pick: Over: 6.5 (-102)