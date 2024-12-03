ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

No team may boast as much domination over another team as the Winnipeg Jets over the St. Louis Blues. The Jets have won nine of their past ten matchups with the Blues, including one win already this season in St. Louis during Winnipeg's record win streak to start the year. The Blues have been a different team since the hiring of Jim Montgomery before the New York Rangers' matchup, as they've earned points in three straight games. It's time to continue our NHL odds series with a Blues-Jets prediction and pick.

Here are the Blues-Jets NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Blues-Jets Odds

St. Louis Blues: +1.5 (-140)

Moneyline: +180

Winnipeg Jets: -1.5 (+120)

Moneyline: -220

Over: 5.5 (-115)

Under: 5.5 (-105)

How To Watch Blues vs. Jets

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: TSN3, Fanduel Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Blues Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Blues have been on fire since Jim Montgomery joined the team, winning 5-2 in his debut against the Rangers before shutting out the New Jersey Devils 3-0. They were the favorites on Saturday against the Philadelphia Flyers but needed a late Jake Neighbours powerplay goal to tie the game with 20 seconds left. However, Matvei Michkov scored the winning goal in overtime to hand Montgomery his first loss.

The Blues' goaltending has been their biggest reason for success, as Jordan Binnington and Joel Hofer have a 1.80 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage over their last five games. Binnington had a 32-save shutout in the win over the Devils and a 31-save performance against the Flyers on Saturday. It comes at a great time for the goaltender, as Team Canada recently decided on their Four Nations Faceoff roster, which the league will announce to the public on December 4.

Why the Jets Could Cover the Spread/Win

Thanks to recent losses, the Jets dropped to second in the Central Division. The Jets were on fire to start the year and took a massive lead in the standings, but the Minnesota Wild kept close enough and have passed them for first in the league and division. Winnipeg has lost four of its last five games, which can directly contribute to its lack of goalscoring, as it has just one goal in three of those losses. The Jets won't be happy with their three-game losing streak, as they dropped games to the Los Angeles Kings, Vegas Golden Knights, and Dallas Stars. Winnipeg would've liked to make a statement against three contenders in their conference.

The Jets return home for this game for the first time since November 19. On their road trip, they lost four of six games, dropping their road record to 9-6. However, they have been a different team at the Canada Life Centre, holding a 9-1 record. It's a short stopover in Winnipeg as they travel to Buffalo and Chicago for their next two games.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick

Montgomery wasn't brought to St. Louis to help their defense. He is an offensive-minded coach, and the front office wanted him to improve their struggling forwards. He instantly impacted, as the Blues scored ten goals over his first three games. It may seem like an unlikely pick to take the over in a game where the starting goaltenders, Binnington and Connor Hellebuyck, could be the matchup we see when Canada takes on the USA at the Four Nations Faceoff. However, the Jets score 4.3 goals per game at home, and the Blues have only been improving.

Final Blues-Jets Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (-115)