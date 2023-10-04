CEO and founder of Blumhouse Productions, Jason Blum, revealed how they maximize their profits.

Known for films such as The Purge series, David Gordon Green's Halloween trilogy, and The Black Phone, you may be surprised to learn how Blumhouse keeps costs low.

It all comes down to casting. In a recent interview with Fortune, Blum spoke about how Blumhouse preserves costs when it comes to its casts.

“Waiters don't speak in our movies,” Blum revealed. The reason is that it costs a minimum of $800 to pay a Guild actor who says a word or more.

That's not to say that Blumhouse films don't get big names. Ethan Hawke starred in The Black Phone, and Jamie Lee Curtis was brought back into the fold in Green's Halloween trilogy. Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne led a number of the Insidious films. However, now you'll have to take notice of background actors in Blumhouse films and whether or not they speak.

Jason Blum formed Blumhouse in 2000. His company has produced some of the biggest horror films and franchises in pop culture.

Coming up, Blumhouse's latest film, Five Nights at Freddy's, will be released via Universal. The film will simultaneously be released in theaters and on Peacock. It was co-written by Scott Cawthon, Seth Cuddeback, and Emma Tammi. Tammi also directed the feature. The Hunger Games actor Josh Hutcherson stars in Five Nights at Freddy's as a security guard who takes on a job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza.

Five Nights at Freddy's will be released on October 27.