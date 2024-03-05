Jason Blum of Blumhouse really wants to get his hands on the Friday the 13th franchise.
During an interview with Collider about Imaginary, the studio's latest film, Blum was asked about a dream project. He named the iconic slasher franchise, which is not currently a Blumhouse production. However, that hasn't stopped Blum from trying to make it happen.
“Friday the 13th is what I would do,” he told the outlet. “It's not a Blumhouse project, but I'm trying to will it into being one. It's just a piece of IP I've always loved.”
When asked who could helm a potential Friday the 13th project, Blum went to old reliable: James Wan. “And James Wan and Atomic Monster are very passionate about it, and I think we would have them shepherd it for us,” he said. “That would be a lot of fun.”
Blumhouse and the Friday the 13th franchise
The Friday the 13th franchise began in 1980 with the first film. Since then, 11 more films have been made. Those include 10 in the main saga, a Freddy vs. Jason film, and a reboot in 2009.
However, it has been well over a decade since an installment in the franchise has been released. Given its iconic stature, it feels overdue. A24 and Peacock are releasing a prequel series, though, titled Crystal Lake.
Blumhouse is one of the premiere horror studios in Hollywood. Founded in 2000 by Jason Blum and Amy Israel, the studio has quickly gained fame for its high-profile projects. Some of their franchises include Paranormal Activity, Happy Death Day, The Purge, Insidious, and The Black Phone. Their other notable horror projects include the recent Halloween trilogy, Ma, M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy's, and Get Out.
The studio has also released several drama films. Whiplash and BlacKkKlansman were both produced by the studio. Their latest film, Imaginary, stars DeWanda Wise, Pyper Braun, Tom Payne, and Betty Buckley. Jeff Wadlow directed the film which follows a woman that returns to her childhood home only to see that her stepdaughter has grown fond of her childhood teddy bear.