Bob Barker's cause of death has been revealed. “The Price Is Right” host died last month at the age of 99. According to his death certificate which was obtained by PEOPLE the television host died as a result of Alzheimer's Disease. In addition, Barker also had Hypertension (high blood pressure), hypothyroidism and hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol), the outlet reports along with “other significant factors” could have contributed to his death.

Barker was the host of “The Price Is Right” for 35 years. He also served as the executive producer. Drew Carey is now the host of the legendary game show since 2007. Prior to “The Price Is Right” he was the host to the “Match Game” which ran from 1973-1979. He also was the master of ceremonies for both the “Miss USA” and “Miss Universe” 1988 pageants. However, he denied to give up the gig since they gave fur coats as prizes to the contestants.

In addition to his television hosting, he also took on roles in scripted television and film. He starred alongside Adam Sandler in “Happy Gilmore,” and was Neil Patrick Harris' would-be biological father in “How I Met Your Mother.” He also lended his voice to animated characters and starred in “Futurama,” “Family Guy,” and “Spongebob.” In addition to the aforementioned shows, he also guest starred in “The Nanny,” “Martial Law,” “Yes Dear,” “Bonanza,” and more.

At the time of his death, Bob Barker was unmmarried. He did however have a longtime girlfriend named Nancy Burnet. The two have been dating since 1983. Barker was previously married to Dorothy Jos who died in 1981 to lung cancer. The two never had any children.