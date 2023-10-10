Beyond broadcasting, it seems iconic sportscaster Bob Costas is also good at the play-by-play for saving a life.

Costas recently rescued a choking restaurant patron by performing the Heimlich maneuver. The quick action most likely saved the person's life, according to TMZ.

The broadcaster was out eating when he saw a diner gasping for air. Immediately, he raced over to help.

The 71-year-old performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the person could once again breathe and was fine.

“Bob doesn't think this was that big of a deal,” a rep for Costas told Page Six.

“He really feels he did what just about anyone else would do in a similar situation,” the rep continued.

Currently, there's no statement from the 71-year-old broadcaster about the incident, but it's obvious he's not seeking attention from this. He just did what he needed to do.

Bob Costas during baseball playoffs

Costas has been busy this month calling MLB playoff games.

"Roberts comes to get Kershaw. He's had a rough time before in the postseason. This has to be the worst of all those outings." Bob Costas on the call for a dismal Clayton Kershaw performance. pic.twitter.com/HSg92gd5bk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2023

He's taken some heat recently for his unenthusiastic call during the final out of the Arizona Diamondbacks in their win over the Los Angeles Dodgers during the NLDS.

“Costas isn't known as an overly expressive baseball broadcaster, but some fans were still rubbed the wrong way by his seeming lack of enthusiasm,” reports Sports Illustrated.

Bob Costas is so bored https://t.co/i4QlTnNX9s — Fernando Gallo (@FernandoRGallo) October 10, 2023

Costas will continue to call plays during the MLB playoffs and has been a regular fixture in broadcasting major sporting events for over 40 years. He's covered almost every sport out there, working with major companies like NBC, ESPN, HBO Sports, and more.

Though he may have disappointed Arizona Diamondback fans with his lackluster enthusiasm, at least his life-saving efforts have generated some excitement.