As his biopic, A Complete Unknown, garners eight Oscar nominations, rock legend Bob Dylan has announced the first show of his 2025 tour in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

However, it was not highly publicized. For a long time, his 2025 tour itinerary was empty. However, a show at the Tulsa Theater was announced.

The show will take place on Tuesday, March 25. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, January 25. VIP packages will be available for those who want to splurge on them.

It is unclear if this is a one-off show or not. There is a chance that he could announce more dates and expand his 2025 itinerary. The Tulsa show is being billed as a part of Dylan's Rough & Rowdy Ways Tour.

Bob Dylan's 2025 tour

The Rough and Rowdy Ways Tour is a part of Dylan's ongoing Never Ending Tour. The name of the tour comes from Dylan's 2020 studio album, Rough and Rowdy Ways.

He has traveled around the world, taking the tour across North America, Europe, and Asia during its run. The last three shows of the tour took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Now, it looks like Dylan could be gearing up for his fifth straight year on the road. It would be smart, given his rise in popularity, thanks to his biopic coming out. We will have to wait and see if more announcements of shows follow. As of now, Bob Dylan's only 2025 show on his tour is in Tulsa.

His biopic, A Complete Unknown

Dylan has likely seen a resurgence in popularity due to his biopic, A Complete Unknown, coming out. Timothée Chalamet stars as Dylan in the movie and earned an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance.

The movie depicts Dylan's rise in the folk scene and subsequent switch to electrically amplified music. It culminates in his infamous performance at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

James Mangold, who previously directed the Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line, co-wrote and directed A Complete Unknown. The screenplay was based on Elijah Wald's book Dylan Goes Electric!

Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, and Edward Norton also star in A Complete Unknown. Searchlight Pictures distributed it, releasing it on December 25, 2024.

It has been a hit for Searchlight Pictures so far. A Complete Unknown has grossed over $62 million worldwide during its theatrical run. The biopic earned eight Oscar nominations, including Best Picture.

The other categories it is nominated for are Best Director (Mangold), Best Supporting Actress (Barbaro), Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Sound, and Best Costume Design.