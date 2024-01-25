A new Bob Dylan biopic is coming and a Fight Club star is part of it.

Edward Norton will be playing Pete Seeger in the new Bob Dylan biopic.

This stems from Benedict Cumberbatch departing from the role due to scheduling issues, Deadline reports.

The movie is a James Mangold picture titled A Complete Unknown. It's focused on Dylan (Timothée Chalamet) in his younger years during 1965's music scene. He switches from acoustic to electric guitar and the world notices. A good part of the film should focus on Dylan's fifth album Bringing It All Back Home, Collider states.

Seeger and Dylan met in 1965 at the Newport Folk Festival, so this will likely be a part of the new film, too.

Along with Chalamet and Norton, it will star Elle Fanning to play Sylvie Russon. It will be directed by Mangold with a script from Jay Cocks.

Norton is no stranger to the screen. He's appeared in epic movies like Fight Club, American History X, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and many others. He's known for playing rather complex personalities.

More recently, he's a star in the movie Asteroid City, available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

As for Bob Dylan, though he's not starring in this movie, he's a busy man. He just released a U.S. tour that starts in March, Pitchfork reports. It will kick off in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and end at Fayetteville, North Carolina, on March 18. All dates in between are in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina — just the south.

There's currently no release date for A Complete Unkown.