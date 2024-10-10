ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Boise State-Hawaii prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Boise State-Hawaii.

The Boise State Broncos might be the favorite to win the Group of Five championship and advance to the College Football Playoff. That itself is a big story worthy of national attention. However, the reason why Boise State is in position to contend for a playoff spot is the even bigger national story entering Week 7 of the season. Ashton Jeanty is the running back who has taken college football by storm in 2024. He has already eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing, putting him on pace to collect over 2,000 rushing yards for the season. Even though Jeanty plays for Boise State and not one of the blue-blood heavyweight powerhouses of the sport (Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas), Jeanty is simply so overwhelmingly great, so undeniably and powerfully awesome, that it will be virtually impossible to deny him a ticket to the Downtown Athletic Club in New York for the Heisman Trophy ceremony in December.

Jeanty is stacking long runs and double-digit-yard runs with such frequency that the betting odds for him scoring a touchdown in a single game are now -3000 if not higher on a weekly basis. One could argue that this is the surest bet in any sport: Ashton Jeanty will score a touchdown in his next game.

Beyond Jeanty, of course, Boise State looks like a juggernaut. The Bronco offense is regularly lighting up the scoreboard. Jeanty is the superstar who sets the pace, but he also sets up the offense for the passing game and so many other options. Defenses are so focused on Jeanty that other plays and other tactics regularly have a great chance of working. Because Boise State is scoring so much on a consistent basis, the BSU defense has a large margin for error and just has to make basic plays to put the Broncos in a great position to win. BSU is in a very enviable spot right now. Let's see how long the Broncos' feel-good ride in 2024 can continue.

Here are the Boise State-Hawaii College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Hawaii Odds

Boise State: -21.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -1600

Hawaii: +21.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +860

Over: 61.5 (-110)

Under: 61.5 (-110)

How to Watch Boise State vs Hawaii

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Boise State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Broncos are going to score a ton of points in this game. If they score 52 points — seven touchdowns and a field goal — Hawaii will need to score at least 31 points to cover the spread. Given that Hawaii's offense has not looked very threatening for a good portion of this season, it seems reasonable to say that if Boise State does hit 52 points, it will cover. Hawaii won't get 31. Ashton Jeanty will probably score at least three touchdowns if not more. Boise State scoring 50 or more points against bad teams feels like a solid bet to make this season.

Why Hawaii Could Cover The Spread/Win

Boise State has been putting up video-game numbers with great regularity. The Broncos have played with a lot of intensity and energy and are undeniably a good team. However, they are bound to have a letdown, and what better place for a mental vacation than on the island of Hawaii? If Boise State is not dialed in, and if the Broncos score just 40 points, Hawaii can cover the spread with 20 points, which is a relatively modest number. Boise State gave up 30 to Utah State last week. Hawaii can very reasonably hit 20.

Final Boise State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick

We're sold on Boise State as a point-scoring machine. The Broncos will score 59 points and cover the spread.

Final Boise State-Hawaii Prediction & Pick: Boise State -21.5