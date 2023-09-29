Memphis looks for their fourth win of the year as they host Boise State. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Boise State-Memphis prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Boise State entered the game at 2-2 on the year. It was a 0-2 start for the Broncos. First, they lost big to Washington, who put up 56 points on them as they lost 56-19. Then it was a two-point loss to UCF. Boise State would rebound though, taking a 42-18 win over North Dakota before a close win over San Diego State. They were favored by almost a touchdown in the game but it would end up being a close game. Boise State would win just 34-31.

Meanwhile, Memphis is 3-1 on the year. They won their first three games, with two in convincing fashion. they took ut Bethune Cookman to start the season and then Arkansas State, winning by a combined 93-17. Next was the Navy, which would be another win, but much closer, winning 28-24. Then they went up against Missouri. Memphis has a small lead in the first quarter but would be down at half. Then Missouri took control. they would lead by two scores with just 2:46 left in the game, and Memphis would fall 34-27.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Memphis Odds

Boise State: +2.5 (+104)

Memphis: -2.5 (-128)

Over: 58.5 (-115)

Under: 58.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boise State vs. Memphis Week 5

TV: ESPN2

Stream: ESPN App

Time 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread

The Broncos offense starts with Taylen Green. He has been solid this year, throwing for 747 yards with four touchdowns while completing 53.2 percent of his passes. While he has made six big-time throws according to PFF, he has also not been careful with the ball. He has four interceptions this year and another six turnover-worthy passes. Still, he has done well with pressure this year. Green has been sacked just three times this year on 31 quarterback pressures.

If Boise State is going to win, Ashton Jeanty has to be great again. He has run 72 times this year for 401 yards. He has scored six times this year, and getting a lot done after the first contact. Jeanty is averaging 5.6 yards per carry this year with 3.82 of those coming after first contact. He has forced 24 missed tackles this year and has 5 rushes over 15 yards this year. Jeanty is a game-breaker who can control the clock. If Memphis does not slow him down, it will be a win for Boise State.

The receiving core is led by Eric McAllister. He has brought in 20 of 37 targets this year for 328 yards. He has scored three times this year and is averaging over 16 yards per reception. with that, he has 109 yards after the catch. Still, the passing game also goes through Jeanty. He has brought in 19 of 21 targets this year for 294 yards and two scores. While he has 294 yards, he has over 300 yards after catch this year.

On defense, Boise State is not great. They are giving up 30.8 points per game while being in the bottom half of college football in passing yards per game. Still, they are not bad against the run, and if Memphis decides to go with more of a ground attack, that will help Boise State.

Why Memphis Will Cover The Spread

For Memphis, it is going to start with Seth Henigan. Henigan is 101-146 passing this year with 1,107 yards and eight touchdowns. He has been a boom-or-bust quarterback this year. He has four big-time throws according to PFF, but also has eight turnover worhry passes with five interceptions this year. Henigan has had to deal with a fair amount of pressure this year, with 45 quarterback pressures and eight sacks this year.

Blake Watson has been a huge part of the rushing game for Memohis this year. He has run 58 times this year for 345 yards and four scores. He is doing a lot of work by himself though. While he is averaging 5.9 yards per carry, five yards of that come after first contact. He had 17 forced missed tackles this year, while he also has ten runs over ten yards this year.

Memphis does have reliable receivers though. Blake Watson has been that for Memphis as he has hauled in 24 of 24 targets this year. He has been perfect when the ball goes his way, and come away with 211 yards and a score. Further, Wide Reciever Roc Taylor has been good as well. He has brought in 21 of 29 targets this year for 297 yards and a score.

Memphis also needs to keep up its past rush this year. They have 45 pressures this year, but they have converted those into 10 sacks already this year. Further, they have created turnovers. Memphis has forced four fumbles already this year while coming away with two interceptions. They have also allowed just three touchdowns in the passing game.

Final Boise State- Memphis Prediction & Pick

This is a matchup of two very solid teams this year. Memphis is at home which will give them an edge. They have also had the better performance at quarterback this year. Memphis is 33rd in the nation in the past this year, and Boise State is one of the worst against the pass. Also, Memphis does not allow big plays, which Boise State will rely on. Take Memphis in this game.

