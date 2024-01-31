Boise State faces New Mexico. Our college basketball odds series includes our Boise State New Mexico prediction, odds, and pick

The Mountain West has one of the best conference races in the country, and it also has one of the best collections of good teams in the country. While the Pac-12 flounders and might put only three teams into the NCAA Tournament, the Mountain West has a really good chance of getting five teams in the Big Dance. Utah State, San Diego State, and Colorado State look good for the NCAA Tournament. So do the two teams in this matchup, Boise State and New Mexico. Any game involving these five teams offers the promise and potential of great drama and thrilling competition. Boise State's most recent game is proof of that.

Boise State led Utah State by seven points midway through the second half. The Broncos were closing in on a victory which would have given them sole possession of first place in the Mountain West. However, Utah State rallied to create a close game. The teams exchanged late leads before Utah State tied the game in the final seconds of regulation, forced overtime, and won in the extra period. Boise State has to rebound from that stinging loss. The Broncos need to show mental toughness, and they also need to make the handful of plays they didn't make versus Utah State, which included a missed free throw in the final 15 seconds before Utah State tied the game. Boise State and New Mexico both have two losses in Mountain West play, putting them one game behind Utah State in the loss column for the league lead. It's a huge game in Albuquerque.

Here are the Boise State-New Mexico College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Boise State-New Mexico Odds

Boise State Broncos: +11.5 (-114)

New Mexico Lobos: -11.5 (-106)

Over: 151.5 (-110)

Under: 151.5 (-110)

How To Watch Boise State vs New Mexico

Time: 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT

TV: Fox Sports 1

Why Boise State Could Cover the Spread

The spread is really large for two teams which both have the same amount of conference losses (two) and are just one game behind first-place Utah State in the loss column. It's true that New Mexico is tough at home, but Boise State is a good team which figures to put up a good fight in most of the Mountain West games it plays this season. One can be perfectly convinced that New Mexico will win this game, but Boise State has played a lot of close and competitive games in the Mountain West over the past month. The Broncos, stung by their loss to Utah State this past Saturday, will be highly motivated to compete with UNM on even terms, and that's probably what will happen.

Why New Mexico Could Cover the Spread

The Lobos are favored by 11.5 points because they have been blowing out opponents at home, and not just cupcakes. UNM crushed San Diego State and — more recently — Nevada at home in The Pit, winning by margins of more than 15 points. New Mexico is in such a comfort zone at home that another 15-point win would surprise no one.

Final Boise State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick

New Mexico will probably win, but Boise State should be able to keep this game close. Take Boise State.

Final Boise State-New Mexico Prediction & Pick: Boise State +11.5