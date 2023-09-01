Boise State looks to show they are a top-quality team this week against a Top-Ten squad in Washington. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Boise State-Washington prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Last year it was a Mountain West title game loss for Boise State as they finished 10-4. They would end up winning the Frisco Bowl over North Texas to finish the season. Last year the rushing attack was great. They had over 200 yards per game, and they brought back a lot of the guys who were great rushers. They also bring back the four top passing targets from last year, making this an experienced and powerful offense. The defense needs some work though. They were great last year, but a lot of key players are gone. If last year's backups are ready to step up, Boise State could make a run at the Mountain West again.

Meanwhile, Washington went 11-2 last year, but with two conference losses, did not make the PAC-12 title game. It was bad losses in the middle of the season to UCLA and Arizona State that cost them, but they won the Alamo Bowl against Texas to finish the year. Michael Penix Jr. is back. He was amazing last year and will be looking to add a Heisman to his accolades this year. They also come back with a great front seven on defense. They brought in some high-quality transfers while bringing back Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui to cause havoc in the opponent's backfield.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Boise State-Washington Odds

Boise State: +14.5 (-118)

Washington: -14.5 (-104)

Over: 58.5 (-105)

Under: 58.5 (-115)

How to Watch Boise State vs. Washington

TV: ABC

Stream: ESPN App

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PT

Why Boise State Will Cover The Spread

It will all start with Taylen Green for the Broncos. He threw for 2,042 yards last year with 14 touchdowns. He also threw just six interceptions. Green was also great on the ground last year. He ran for 586 yards and ten scored on the ground, including two in the bowl victory over North Texas. He was not the initial pick last year to be the starting quarterback and there were growing pains. Now, he has had a full off-season to prepare. The offenses had to move from one with Hank Bachmeir who did not move much, to one with a running quarterback. With the full offseason to prepare, this offense should take a step up.

This is a very potent running attack. George Holani and Ashton Jeanty join Green in the backfield. Holani ran for 1,157 yards last year with ten scored. He averaged over five yards per carry. So did Jeanty. He ran for 821 yards and seven scores last year. Combined, the three of them ran for over 2,400 yards and 27 touchdowns last year. The offensive line will have a major test though. They have some good tackles, but facing a quality defensive line from Washington will be a major task to overcome.

The Broncos also return Latrell Caples and Billy Bowens. They have over 1,000 yards receiving and eight touchdowns of production returning to the offense. Overall, the Broncos return nearly 2,000 yards of receiving and over 15 touchdowns. The offense started slow with Green and will be better this year.

The biggest worry is the secondary against Michael Pennix. They have a lot of corners who have been on this roster for a while, but most of them do not have starting experience. Rodney Robinson is back though. He had 49 tackles and three picks last year. Inexperience with the other defensive backs will be a major concern against a top-flight passing offense.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread

Washington will be looking for Michael Penix Jr. to make the next step. Playing in the same conference as Caleb Williams will mean they are directly compared, and if Penix wants to bring home postseason awards, he needs a good start. He led the nation last year in passing yards per game, with over 357 yards per game. While he had more yards than Caleb Williams last year, he was 11 passing touchdowns behind him. Meanwhile, Williams scored ten times on the ground last year, while Penix scored just four. Expect Penix to be more aggressive this year, and try to rack up the scores to ensure he is considered for the Heisman.

The Huskies also have great wide receivers. Rome Odunze is also a top-flight wideout. Last year he had 1,145 yards with seven touchdowns for Washington. The rising junior was tenth in the nation last year in receiving yards, but among the top ten receivers in yardage, he was ahead of only one other player in terms of scoring touchdowns. That is because of Jalen McMillan. He was a touchdown machine last year. He has 1,098 yards on 79 catches, scoring nine times last year. This combination will test the inexperience of the Boise State secondary.

The defense will also bring back some major pieces. While Jeremiah Martin is gone, Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui are back. Trice had ten sacks last year while Tupuola-Fetui had 4.5 sacks. Even more, Edefuan Ulofoship is back. He was hurt most of last year and is a great tackler. He will lead the team in stops this year, along with USC transfer Ralen Goforth. With this level of pass rush and linebackers, it will be hard to move the ball against Washington this year.

Final Boise State-Washington Prediction & Pick

Boise State is a quality team, but they will have to rely on slowing down the game via the run to get the cover in this one. Washington will score a lot of points in this game. They have one of the best offensive units in the nation. If they want to make it to the playoffs, it has to start with a statement in week one. They will make that statement. Expect Penix to have a huge day and both of his stud wideouts to score. Meanwhile, the defense will step up and make some big plays.

Final Boise State-Washington Prediction & Pick: Washington -14.5 (-104) and Over 58.5 (-105)