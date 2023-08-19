Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is an action-adventure platformer set in a world where competing crews are equipped with jetpack-like backpacks called boostpacks and a combination of roller and skating shoes, vying over territory through graffiti in this highly-aesthetic and eargasmic world. Here are all of the details you need to know about Bomb Rush Cyberfunk including its release date, gameplay, story, and other details.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk Release Date: August 18, 2023 (PC, Switch) / September 1, 2023 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk has a release date of August 18, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch and PC through Steam, and September 1, 2023, for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, and PS5. The game is heavily inspired by the game Jet Set Radio and is developed and published by Team Reptile.

Gameplay

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk allows players to create a character and lead their own crew in trying to gain territory around the city. You ‘bomb’ the city by decorating walls with your crew’s graffiti to earn REP and challenge other crews for a dance-off. Show them off with tricks and beat them in a battle of wits and style.

If you like Jet Set Radio or even Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, then you’ll have fun with Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. Its semi-open-world environment will let you explore areas and continue your skating around and jet setting without being limited by timer or by level-based progression!

Story

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is set in a highly advanced funkstyle world. Different crews vie for control of the city by taking over streets with graffiti and tricks. Lead your crew to superiority by reaching obscure areas with your boostpack and create beautiful graffiti to absolutely show who’s the best in the streets. Then, beat them in a challenge of skills and tricks with your boostpack challenges.

