Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas resolved one of the major custody issues in their divorce proceedings.

It seems one of the major sticking points in the custody battle between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas during their messy divorce proceedings has been resolved. According to People, which obtained court documents in the case on Wednesday, Turner dropped the “wrongful retention” claims against Jonas regarding the custody of their two daughters, Delphine, 18 months, and Willa, 3.

The documents disclose that last week, both parties signed a consent plan that was approved by a U.K. judge, which then led a U.S. judge to approve a dismissal of the wrongful retention filing.

Turner's original filing for wrongful retention took place last September, when she alleged that Jonas was withholding their daughters' passports and not allowing them to return to England (where Turner is from). The complaint requested “the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained,” which Turner's legal team claimed began on September 20.

Now, as of Wednesday, Turner and Jonas are in agreement about having the filing dismissed “with prejudice, and without attorneys’ fees, expenses, costs and/or disbursements awarded to either party,” following the approval of their parenting agreement in the U.K. on January 11.

The agreement did not come as a huge surprise, as the former couple had previously put out a statement in October after they reached a temporary custody agreement: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK.”

The statement further added, “We look forward to being great co-parents.”

Divorce proceedings and custody arrangements are never easy, but now at least it seems like Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have worked out the toughest part of theirs.