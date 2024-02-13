It's a costly movie, but probably worth it.

Bong Joon-ho's newest animated film cost a fortune to make. We're talking about the most expensive production in Korean film history. Wowza!

The feature-length animation will cost approximately $52M to make. The good news is that it'll be released worldwide by Sony Pictures, Daum reports. That can only mean expectations are huge, too, and money spent on it is money made back.

About Bong Joon-ho's animated movie

It's a story about human and marine life relationships, which includes deep-sea fish. Beyond that, not much more is known about the plot.

Bong Joon-ho will begin directing his next project, an animated film about sea creatures. The film will be the most expensive production in Korean film history at $52M. (Source: https://t.co/wCWE8uNw4u) pic.twitter.com/WfV2BVjGLX — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) February 12, 2024

Distribution will be similar to Snowpiercer. It was distributed in Korea by CJ ENM and North America by the Weinstein Company.

So, though it's a massive amount to spend on a Korean film, by industry standards in the United States, it's not a crazy amount. An example is Elemental, which cost $200 million for production — way more than this.

While it's in production, the Parasite director plans on working between Korea and the U.S.

Along with this, Bong Joon-ho has Mickey 17 to look forward to. The Robert Pattinson sci-fi movie that's been five years in the making. It includes a stellar cast of Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo.

Pattinson plays a disposable employee sent on an expedition to colonize an ice planet and will not let a clone replace him.

Mickey 17 is adapted from Edward Ashton's 2022 novel. It's Bong's first feature since Parasite, Variety reports.

It'll be interesting to see what Bong Joon-ho can do with this new animated feature. Obviously, the studio and audiences will expect something spectacular. The director's Parasite film won him the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, and the expectations couldn't be higher with such a massive budget for a Korean movie.