Girls5eva had a cult following on Peacock but looks poised for a Netflix breakout if its zany new third season trailer is any indication.

In a bit of meta-storytelling, Girls5eva, the show about a former girls' pop group (also called Girls5eva) making a comeback, is getting its own comeback courtesy of Netflix. The first two seasons of Girls5eva aired on Peacock before being cancelled, but now Netflix has picked up the show for what appears to be a zanier-than-ever third season, if the very amusing trailer unveiled Thursday by the streamer is any indication.

Looks like Netflix is quickly trying to catch viewers up to speed on the behind-the-scenes music biz single-cam comedy from the brilliant minds of Tina Fey and Robert Carlock — of 30 Rock and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt fame — and show creator Meredith Scardino.

The trailer flashes popular clips from seasons 1 and 2 of Girls5eva, before expanding the world with some side-splitting teases for season 3. The fictional musical group, modeled loosely on late '90s female pop acts like the Spice Girls, is impeccably cast — starring Sara Bareilles as songwriter Dawn, Renée Elise Goldsberry as resident diva Wickie, Busy Philipps as Summer and longtime SNL writer Paula Pell as show-stealer Gloria.

When we last saw the Girls5eva bunch, they were “Ted Lasso”-ing their families (aka ditching them to pursue their professional dreams) as they embarked on a comeback tour road trip to promote their new album Returnity.

The trailer drop is filled with zingers galore, including new self-deprecating songs about having “Tiny Butts Forever”, and other aging-related quips, such as Gloria posting a selfie video about wanting to be called “‘Ho-Spice' (but don't write it down because it looks like hospice!).”

The excitement builds to a crescendo with the group declaring confidently that “This is going to be the biggest comeback in pop music history!” Then, of course, the ladies bring things back down to Earth with Wickie declaring “I haven't gotten that level of applause since I agreed to leave an airplane!”

Netflix also promises in the new season that “Girls5eva will grapple with life on the road, see their relationships tested, play a billionaire’s birthday party, sow their oats, confront parents they believe held them back, cross paths with the biggest pop star on the planet, and question if they really want “the big time” again.”

The overarching question of season three centers on, “Will Girls5eva fast-track their comeback and sell their tour documentary in the process? Or will the road destroy them?”

All in all, the move to Netflix should make a lot of new fans out of Girls5eva, with the six-episode third season poised for big things when it drops on March 14.