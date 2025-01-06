On Saturday, January 4, 2025, U2 singer Bono received a Presidential Medal of Freedom from Joe Biden, and his daughter, Eve Hewson, was thrilled.

She took to her Instagram Stories to share her support. Hewson was watching the ceremony live on TV and celebrated her father (via Evoke). “Very proud of this man,” said Hewson. “Go off[,] queen!”

The post revealed that Hewson was likely watching with family. As Evoke points out, a voice can be heard in the background saying, “Dad, what are you doing?” as he nodded to the crowd in attendance. They figured it was the U2 singer's oldest daughter, Jordan Hewson.

Additionally, she shared an image of President Biden putting the medal around Bono's neck. He wrote “Crying” over the picture with a praying hands emoji.

She also promoted the op-ed that Bono wrote before the ceremony. He wrote a piece that was published in The Atlantic. Hewson posted the link on her Instagram Stories, saying, “You guys should read this.”

Joe Biden also awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to others outside U2's Bono. José Andrés, Ashton Baldwin Carter, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Michael J. Fox, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Ralph Lauren, Lionel Messi, and Denzel Washington were among the other nominees.

Who is U2 singer Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson?

Eve Hewson is the second daughter of Bono and his wife, Ali Hewson. She is an actress who has recently gained notoriety for her roles.

After studying at the New York Film Academy and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, Hewson made her acting debut in 2011, appearing in This Must Be the Place.

Her other early roles include ones in Blood Ties, Enough Said, and Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. Hewson also appeared in several episodes of The Knick from 2014-15.

She has since gained fame for her roles in Robin Hood and Flora and Son. Her breakthrough came in 20222 when she starred in Apple TV+'s Bad Sisters. Hewson reprised the role in the second season, which premiered on November 13, 2024.

Additionally, she starred in Netflix's miniseries, The Perfect Couple. Hewson starred in the series alongside Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

Coming up, Hewson will star in Noah Baumbach's next movie, Jay Kelly. She will also reunite with Bridge of Spies filmmaker Spielberg for his next project as well.

Meanwhile, Bono and U2 are hard at work on their next album. The Edge, the band's guitarist, recently said that a new U2 song could be coming “very soon.”

U2 is also fresh off their first-ever concert residency in Las Vegas, Nevada. They performed 40 shows at the Sphere from September 29, 2023, to March 2, 2024. The residency was a celebration of their 1991 album Achtung Baby.