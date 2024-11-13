Eve Hewson, daughter of U2 singer Bono, has high praise for her dad. She was interviewed for Byrdie's latest cover story.

In the interview, she talked about her dad. She recalled seeing him work from the time he woke up to when he would fall asleep. As a child, he would come home late from the studio.

“I grew up seeing my dad work all day,” Hewson said of Bono. “Every day, from the moment he woke up at five o’clock in the morning, he would get up, write for two hours, and then read, and then start his phone calls. And he did not stop working until he fell asleep at 10 o’clock at night. I’ve seen him do that for my entire life. Of course, when I was younger, he would come home a lot later because they used to record late into the night.”

Both Bono and Hewson's mother, Ali Hewson, did not want their daughter to move to Hollywood to pursue her acting dreams. She even remembered their reaction to her revealing her dreams when she was 15.

“[My parents] were like, ‘Oh my god, this is what she wants to do,'” she recalled. “They just didn’t want me to move to Hollywood. They didn’t want me to get caught up in the movie business. I mean, look at the music industry, at the movie industry—it is stark. There’s a lot of bad s**t out there. They were concerned for their 15-year-old child that, all of a sudden, came home and was like: I want to be an actress. They were like, ‘Oh god, no. Please be an architect.’”

Committing to your craft

But success is born out of more than what you see — it takes a lot of work. Hewson talked about the commitment it takes to become good at your craft.

“I’ve seen how much work it takes behind the scenes that people don’t understand or recognize,” she said. “The success people see in magazines or online, or wherever they’re getting their information, is such a small amount of the work actually going on. And that’s been a great training ground for me, to know how much you have to commit yourself to something.”

Who is U2 singer Bono's daughter, Eve Hewson?

Hewson gained notoriety for her performance in Steven Spielberg's Bridge of Spies. She starred in it alongside Tom Hanks and Mark Rylance.

She has since starred in Robin Hood, Tesla, and Flora and Son. Coming up, she will star in Noah Baumbach's upcoming movie with George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Laura Dern.

She also stars in Bad Sisters for Apple TV+. The series' second season premiered on the streaming service on November 13. Hewson also starred in The Perfect Couple for Netflix.

U2's Bono recently wrapped a 40-show residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada. They performed shows centered around their 1991 album, Achtung Baby.

The band appears to be working on a new album. The Edge revealed that they did a recording session with Larry Mullen Jr., who missed the Sphere residency due to injuries.