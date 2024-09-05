Atlanta’s hip-hop scene is in shock after the unexpected death of platinum-selling rapper Rich Homie Quan, born Dequantes Lamar. The 34-year-old artist passed away at his Atlanta home on Thursday, confirmed by his family and the Fulton County morgue, TMZ reports. Fans and fellow artists are grieving the loss of the beloved rapper, known for his breakout hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh),” as well as his work on the iconic “Rich Gang” project alongside Young Thug.

A Sudden Loss that Shook Hip-Hop

News of Quan’s passing rippled through the hip-hop community, with fellow Atlanta artists like Jacquees and Boosie Badazz among the first to share the heartbreaking news. Jacquees, visibly shaken, posted an emotional tribute on Twitter, mourning his close friend. “Man, my brother Quan was one of dem ones… Forever, I ain’t cried in forever bru…this one HURT FR,” he wrote before deleting the message. Moments later, he followed with another heartfelt post, “Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for life.”

Boosie Badazz, a frequent collaborator, also took to social media, posting, “JUST GOT WORD @RichHomieQuan JUST OD‼️ JUST TALK TO WUAN THE OTHER DAY #gomissuni–a.” The wave of messages from friends and fans alike echoed a collective grief, with many in disbelief that the artist is gone. Just days prior, fans were reminiscing about Quan’s contributions to music and his undeniable talent.

Remembering a Hip-Hop Icon

Rich Homie Quan made his mark in hip-hop in 2013 with “Type of Way,” a track that cemented him as one of Atlanta’s most promising voices. His collaborations with hometown heroes like 2 Chainz and Jacquees, and the unforgettable “Rich Gang” project with Young Thug, solidified his place in the genre. Quan’s family, devastated by the sudden loss, has yet to confirm the cause of death but continues to seek answers.

Despite his untimely death, Quan’s legacy remains strong through the music he left behind. From his chart-topping hits to his unforgettable charisma, Rich Homie Quan’s impact on the culture will not be forgotten.