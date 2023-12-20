Discover Borussia Dortmund's pursuit of Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham Hotspur in the January transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund's quest for a left-back intensifies as reports suggest their keen interest in securing Sergio Reguilón from Tottenham Hotspur during the upcoming January transfer window. With the club eyeing reinforcements in this position, Reguilón emerges as their top target. BILD reports Dortmund's concerted efforts towards clinching a deal for the Spaniard, favoring an initial loan arrangement with an option to buy at season-end.

The 27-year-old, currently on loan at Manchester United, seeks more consistent game time, potentially steering him towards Borussia Dortmund. His contract allows for an early exit in January, heightening speculation around his next move.

Edin Terzic's squad faces a looming left-back shortage. Ramy Bensebaini's absence due to Africa Cup of Nations duties leaves a significant void, compounded by Julian Ryerson's injury concerns post-winter break, underscoring Borussia Dortmund's urgency for defensive reinforcement.

Reguilón, known for his attacking flair, honed his skills at Real Madrid before making his mark at Sevilla and later joining Tottenham Hotspur. His loan spells at Atletico Madrid and current stint at Manchester United showcase his versatility, despite limited appearances this season.

According to reports from BILD, Borussia Dortmund's pursuit of Reguilón aligns with their strategic plans for bolstering the squad, highlighting the significance of securing a reliable left-back amidst impending shortages.

The prospect of Reguilón's arrival at Signal Iduna Park excites Dortmund's fanbase, anticipating the injection of dynamism and defensive solidity down the left flank. His experience across top European clubs underscores his potential to seamlessly adapt to Borussia Dortmund's style of play.

As the January window approaches, the negotiations intensify, with Dortmund eager to finalize a deal that could fortify their defensive line and elevate their competitiveness in domestic and European competitions. The potential acquisition of Reguilón shapes up as a pivotal move for Borussia Dortmund, aiming to solidify their backline and amplify their pursuit of silverware.