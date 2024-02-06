Paul Chryst is a possible candidate for the Boston College job

A number of names have been floated as potential fits for the Boston College football head coaching job to replace Jeff Hafley, and one of the most intriguing names is former Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst, according to The Athletic.

Paul Chryst was fired as head coach of the Wisconsin football program during the 2022 season after a successful run. He went 67-26 overall with Wisconsin before getting fired. In his seven full seasons at Wisconsin, Chryst led the football team to 10 wins four times. Chryst also has famiarity in the ACC, coaching Pitt from 2012 through 2014. Currently, Chryst is an offensive analyst at Texas under Steve Sarkisian.

If Boston College football goes with Chryst as its next head coach to replace Jeff Hafley, they will be going with someone who has a proven track record to try to lead the program. It would be an interesting hire, and a good one on paper if they want to get someone who has shown he can provide stability at the college level.

Other names like Bill O'Brien and others have been floated as possibilities. It would not be a surprise to see Chryst resurface as a head coach in college football sometime soon. It will be interesting to see if Boston College is a job that is attractive to him.

Boston College went 7-6 overall last year, and is trying to build off of a trip to a bowl game. The departure of Hafley was a bit of a shock. It will be interesting to see who takes the job and tries to build off of that.