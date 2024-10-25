At 4-3 overall and 1-2 in the ACC, Boston College football could use another win as it inches closer to bowl eligibility. However, the Eagles are wounded heading into Friday night's Louisville matchup.

Boston College is down two of its best players, via ESPN's Pete Thamel.

“Sources: Boston College will be without star linebacker Kam Arnold and freshman tailback Turbo Richard against Louisville tonight at 7:30 on ESPN2,” Thamel reported. “Arnold is BC’s third leading tackler (40) and Richard is averaging 5.3 yards per carry and is BC’s second-leading rusher.”

The Eagles will miss Arnold against a high-flying Cardinals offense that ranks third in the ACC in passing yards (2,090), as well as fourth in touchdowns (34), points (262), and yards (3,219). It also ranks fifth in average points (37.4) and yards per game (444.4).

Boston College football must step up offensively

The Eagles may have to win a shootout, as Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough has 2,016 passing yards (288 per-game average) with 18 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Freshman tailback Isaac Brown is also averaging 8.3 yards a carry with four scores, and senior wideout Ja'Corey Brooks has 36 catches for 679 yards and eight touchdown catches.

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien knows that the Cardinals pose a threat, via The Greg Hill Show on Boston radio station WEEI 93.7 FM.

“No question coach [Jeff] Brohm does a great job,” O’Brien said. “They have a good offense. It’s a tall task for us, we’re gonna to have to show up ready to go, do different things. The quarterback [Shough] is very experienced, he’s been around for a long time, he knows what he’s doing and even if the protection breaks down, the ball still comes out so you know you got a guy that knows what he’s doing.”

Eagles quarterback Thomas Castellanos may need to have his best game of the season to notch the upset victory, as he's yet to hit Slough's 288-yard weekly passing average in any contest this year. Senior tailback Treshaun Ward, who averages 5.4 yards across 56 carries thus far, also must step up in Richard's absence.