Boston College football has a brutal blow to their roster ahead of their clash against UNC on Saturday. They will be without defensive backs Max Tucker and Bryquice Brown against UNC today. They’d both been considered day-to-day heading into the game after leaving the SMU game with injuries. ESPN's Pete Thamel first reported the injury update.



The Eagles are 5-5 on the season and 12th in the ACC. Despite their record, their conference is quite stacked. From teams like Miami football to SMU football, there are teams with legitimate shots to make the College Football Playoff. Even head coach Bill O'Brien was honest about the CFP's disrespect of the ACC. They've had close losses to No. 13 SMU, as well as Missouri football, who was previously ranked.

They will miss Tucker on the defensive side, as he's taken strides this season. The sophomore has two interceptions, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble on the year. On the flip side, Brown has a plethora of experience he brings to Boston College football. After four seasons of playing with Georgia State, he transferred to the Eagles and brought that experience.

Although he hasn't performed as he did in 2021 (conference-leading 11 pass deflections), his presence has helped a young Boston College football team. Playing an injured UNC football team could help them attain their first bowl game with O'Brien as head coach. Securing a win against the Tar Heels, and then the following week against Pittsburgh football could spark hope in the program.

After all, quarterback Thomas Castellanos hit the transfer portal midway through the season. Not to mention, the Eagles have a 4-1 record at home this season, and their next two games are at home. O'Brien can garner some good attention to his program with some gritty wins. Another bowl game could highlight the immediate work of a tough, physical, and team-oriented Boston College football team.