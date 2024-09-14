Boston College football is getting some great news, ahead of a key Week 3 game. Ohio State transfer safety Cam Martinez is set to make his debut for the team, per ESPN. Martinez has battled a leg injury that has kept him sidelined.

Martinez is expected to play nickel for the Eagles. The team has a massive out of conference game against SEC power Missouri. Both teams enter the game undefeated on the season.

Boston College has made waves already this season with a win on the road at Florida State. The Eagles have a first year head coach in Bill O' Brien, who also coached at Penn State and in the NFL.

Boston College football has played well on defense this year

Boston College has already looked sharp on defense this season, and the addition of Martinez should make this unit even better. The Eagles completely stifled the Florida State offense in Week 1, giving up only 21 rushing yards and 293 total yards.

The Eagles defense will have to play another terrific game in order to beat Missouri. The Tigers feature one of the best wide receivers in the country, in Luther Burden III. Burden is arguably the best wide receiver in the SEC this season, although he does have some competition for that title. The wideout was a preseason First-Team All-SEC selection.

Boston College will likely use Martinez to help cover Burden. At Ohio State, the safety picked up 40 tackles, including 25 solo stops. He had an interception return for a touchdown. His 2023 campaign was limited, and he only posted two tackles while playing in three games. The defensive back is out with something to prove this season for Boston College football.

The Eagles and Missouri take the field at 12:45 Eastern Saturday. Missouri is ranked no. 6 in the country, while the Eagles come in with a no. 24 ranking.