These two teams have been awful this year and are spiraling into this matchup. Neither team has much hope this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Boston College-Virginia prediction and pick.

Boston College is 9-9, with its only notable win against Boise State. It has also suffered big losses against VCU, South Carolina, Wake Forest, SMU, Georgia Tech, and Duke. Donald Hand Jr. is the best player on the Eagles and is a huge key in this matchup. This will be a big game for Boston College because Virginia has also had a rough year and can get a much-needed win in this matchup.

Virginia is 8-10 this season, with notable wins against Villanova and NC State. They also have a lot of big losses against Tennessee, St. John's, Florida, SMU twice, Memphis, Louisville twice, and Stanford. Elijah Saunders is the best player for the Cavaliers this year. They will need him in this game at home to try and get a big win and stop their losing streak as a team.

Here are the Boston College-Virginia College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Boston College-Virginia Odds

Boston College: +8.5 (-118)

Moneyline: +280

Virginia: -8.5 (-104)

Moneyline: -360

Over: 124.5 (-115)

Under: 124.5 (-105)

How to Watch Boston College vs. Virginia

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Why Boston College Will Cover The Spread/Win

Virginia has had an awful year on offense, not because of their usual slow tempo. They score 61.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 42.9%, and a three-point percentage of 35.6%. Two Cavaliers are averaging over double digits this season, with Elijah Saunders leading the team with 12.1 points per game.

Andrew Rohde is the key for the Cavaliers in ball movement, averaging 3.5 assists per game. This offense is struggling. The Cavaliers have normally been slow and deliberate and are efficient on offense, but it has been a massive struggle for the Cavaliers this season. They still get a good matchup in this game due to how much Boston College has struggled on defense.

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

Boston College's offense has struggled and is just above Virginia with how bad they have been as a unit. They score 70.2 points per game, have a 43.2% field goal percentage, and a 34.6% three-point shooting percentage. Three Red Raiders are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Donald Hand Jr. leading the team with 14.7 points per game.

Chas Kelley III has also been a key player in the Eagles' ball movement, leading the team with 2.2 assists per game. This is a battle of the two worst offenses in the ACC, but Boston College has a worse matchup because the Cavaliers still have a great defense and can shut down Boston College at home in this matchup.

Boston College's defense has been unimpressive overall this season. They allow 73.9 points per game, 45.5% from the field, and 35.4% from behind the arc. Hand Jr. has emerged as a key rebounder, leading the team with 6.8 per game before anyone else in the frontcourt.

Two different Eagles also average at least one block, with Chad Venning leading the team with 1.5 per game. Finally, Roger McFarlane leads the team in steals with 0.8 per game. This defense has a good matchup because of how bad Virginia has been on offense, but most teams have succeeded against Boston College, making this a very interesting matchup.

Virginia's defense has been a huge strength. They allow 64.4 points per game, 41.2% from the field, and 32.2% from behind the arc. Their defense is still the 79th-ranked unit in the country, with a rating of 101.4. Down low, three players average at least five rebounds, with Elijah Saunders leading the team with 5.4 per game.

Blake Buchanan also leads the team in blocks with 1.2 per game. Then, two players average at least one steal, with Andrew Rohde leading the team with 1.2 per game. The defense is still the Cavaliers' strength, and they should be able to shut down Boston College at home.

Final Boston College-Virginia Prediction & Pick

These two teams are struggling across the board right now. However, Virginia is the pick in this game. They are at home, and their defense is the best unit in the game. Virginia is the second-slowest team in the entire country and will use that to their advantage in this game. This will be a slow and ugly game, but Virginia wins and covers at home to get back on track from a five-game losing streak.

Final Boston College-Virginia Prediction & Pick: Virginia -8.5 (-104)