Bowie State University announced Tuesday afternoon that the school would be canceling all classes for the rest of the week. The cancellation is a result of a shooting on Saturday towards the end of the school's homecoming festivities.

Reports say two people were shot in the incident. Fortunately, they did not sustain life-threatening injuries, and no one else was harmed. The two people who were shot are not believed to be students of the University.

Classes for Monday had already been canceled that weekend. However, Bowie State administrators extended the cancellations through the rest of the week.

The shooting at Bowie State ominously comes off the heels of the tragedy at Morgan State University, which was also during their homecoming. However, Maj. Kenny Brown, the assistant bureau chief of the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division, doesn't believe the situations are linked.

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Roland Butler addressed the media after the investigation.

“It's unfortunate that we're here to address another act of violence on a college campus during one of the most celebrated weekends of the year… We also believe this shooting was an isolated incident. Again, there is no threat to the public at this time.”