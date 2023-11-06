Bowie State finished the football season strong, winning an offensive shootout with Lincoln University of Pennsylvania 46-39.

In an exciting offensive showdown, the Bowie State Bulldogs came out on top with a 46-30 win against the Lincoln University of Pennsylvania Lions. The Bulldogs, who faced challenges throughout the season, finished strong with a solid victory over a strong Lions team.

The game began with Lincoln (PA) taking an early 7-0 lead, but Bowie State quickly responded, leveling the score at 7-7 with 6:54 remaining in the first quarter. The Bulldogs then broke the tie with an 18-yard rushing touchdown from Johnson, bringing the score to 14-7.

Lincoln (PA) managed to even the game at 14-14, but Bowie State swiftly regained the lead with just 2:47 left in the second quarter. A 20-yard touchdown reception from Morse to Hinckley propelled the Bulldogs back in front, 20-14. Despite Lincoln (PA) tying the game at 20-20, the resilient Bulldogs answered back with a two-yard touchdown pass from Morse to Hinckley, once again taking the lead at 26-20.

As the game progressed, Lincoln (PA) managed to tie the score at 26-26, only for Bowie State to regain the lead at 33-26 with a four-yard touchdown run from Johnson at the 3:51 mark in the third quarter. The Lions rallied to tie the game at 33, but the Bulldogs swiftly responded with a 56-yard touchdown pass from Morse to McNeill, III, extending their lead to 39-33.

With the Bulldogs' defense holding strong, Bowie State scored one final time with 1:45 remaining in the fourth quarter. Morse sealed the victory with an eight-yard rush, pushing the lead to 46-33. Bowie State's offense showed great composure throughout the game, while the Lincoln (PA) offense managed to add six more points before the final whistle.

Morse led Bowie State's passing attack with an impressive 277 yards through the air, throwing three touchdowns without any interceptions. He also showcased his versatility by contributing 66 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Thurston provided significant support to the Bulldogs' rushing attack, gaining 63 yards in the game at an average of 4.2 yards per carry. Hinckley made a notable impact in the passing game, hauling in eight catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns. Parker also contributed with four receptions for 79 yards, while McNeill, III added 59 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Blount stood out for the Bulldogs with seven tackles and a tackle for loss. Paul, Jr. added 2.0 tackles for loss and one sack, while Lewis tallied five tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, and one sack. Tolbert contributed six tackles and a tackle for loss, following Mosley's interception, two breakups, and three tackles.

Bowie State displayed their dominance in the turnover battle, forcing one turnover without committing any themselves. The Bulldogs capitalized on the takeaway, converting it into seven points. With a stellar performance on the ground, Bowie State accumulated 205 rushing yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry and outperforming Lincoln (PA) by five yards. The Bulldogs' offense excelled in prolonging drives, converting on 80% of their third-down attempts.

The Bulldogs also showcased their efficiency in the red zone, converting all six trips inside Lincoln (PA)'s 20-yard line into touchdowns.

On the opposing side, Lincoln quarterback Isaiah Freeman displayed his skill, completing 13 of 23 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. He also showcased his mobility, rushing for 133 net yards on 20 attempts, scoring three touchdowns. Wide receiver Malachi Langley made a significant impact with eight receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Justin Piper controlled the game for Lincoln with 11 total tackles, including six solo tackles and five assisted tackles.

With the win, the Bulldogs wait to see if they will be chosen as the CIAA representatives for the Florida Beach Bowl, as they've met the six-win threshold needed to play in the game.