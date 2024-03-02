Bowie State University's fundraising campaign finished way ahead of schedule as they increased their endowment by over 500% between 2019 and 2022. A report from the Washington Business Journal found that Bowie State, the oldest HBCU in Maryland, completed its BSU Bold: The Campaign for Excellence fundraiser almost three years before its due date in 2025. The university raised $50 million from alumni and corporation partnerships.
As a part of the fundraiser, Bowie State was able to balloon its endowment from $7 million to $40 million, according to the university's media contact Jonathan Saxon.
“We have not wasted a moment asking our philanthropic partners to invest in the success of our students through this campaign,” said Bowie State president Dr. Aminta Breaux. “We are appreciate of all the individuals and organizations who have invested in our historic institution. Now we're able to provide more of our students with scholarships. While we have met our initial campaign goal of $50 million – we are challenged and inspired to continue our fundraising and expand the campaign, inviting others to join as we raise an unprecedented level of support for our students. We must continue and work to help make college more affordable and reduce student loan debt.”
Bowie State is one of only two school in the University System of Maryland to increase its enrollment between 2017 and 2022. The unexpected growth of the fundraising pool will help the university continue to develop their nursing, teacher education, computer science, and cyber security programs that are already in high demand.
“The university is attracting students from all backgrounds and is growing rapidly due to new degree and certificate programs, our facilities and a faculty and administration committed to providing students with a high-quality higher education experience,” said President Breaux.