The Bowling Green Falcons take on the Michigan Wolverines. Check out our college football odds series for our Bowling Green Michigan prediction and pick. Find how to watch Bowling Green Michigan.

Michigan's nonconference schedule concludes this Saturday, as the Wolverines take absolutely no chances before entering Big Ten Conference play. Michigan started its season against East Carolina and then faced UNLV. Those are not exactly football superpowers. Michigan is another mammoth favorite this week, fully expected to go to 3-0. The drama lies in whether we will see the Wolverines cover a huge point spread.

This comes down to whether quarterback J.J. McCarthy is ready to perform at an elite level. Much is expected of him this year after he led the Wolverines to the 2022 College Football Playoff semifinals and a Big Ten championship. McCarthy played well, but he wasn't a dominant player. Michigan was fortunate to get past Illinois last year in a late-season game which involved very few touchdowns and big plays from the UM offense. McCarthy was much better against Ohio State, when it really counted, but he wasn't at his best against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. The memory of that loss has lingered all offseason. It is — from a Michigan fan's perspective — the fuel which will keep this team hungry, focused and motivated this season. McCarthy needs that fuel more than anyone else.

Here are the Bowling Green-Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Bowling Green-Michigan Odds

Bowling Green Falcons: +40.5 (-110)

Michigan Wolverines: -40.5 (-110)

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How To Watch Bowling Green vs Michigan

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: Big Ten 2 Go

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

Why Bowling Green Could Cover the Spread

The Michigan Wolverines are really good. They are expected to return to the College Football Playoff and win the Big Ten title yet again. However, their offense has not been spectacular early in the season. Their defense is great, but their offense doesn't regularly put up 50 points the way some Pac-12 offenses do. If Michigan could score just 35 points against a not-very-good UNLV defense, why should the Wolverines score significantly more against Bowling Green? UNLV is not good. East Carolina is not good. Michigan's offense did not light up those two opponents. Michigan has the potential to score more, but we haven't really seen proof thus far.

Why Michigan Could Cover the Spread

The Wolverines are one step closer to starting their Big Ten Conference season. That will be the impetus for a stronger, more complete offensive performance in this game. Everyone in that Michigan locker room knows that the team has to be sharp and crisp when Big Ten play starts. The Wolverines might have been a little bored in the first two games of the season. We should expect less boredom and a little more ruthlessness against Bowling Green. Michigan should be able to do whatever it wants in this game. The scoreboard should reflect that. Michigan is too good to continue to leave lots of points on the field and jog through games in a less than fully convincing way. You're finally going to see Michigan put its foot down and truly annihilate a cupcake opponent at home.

Final Bowling Green-Michigan Prediction & Pick

The lack of elite performance by Michigan's offense, combined with the excellence of Michigan's defense, makes the under a good play here.

Final Bowling Green-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Under 53.5