It hasn't been this bad in a looong time.

Yikes. Super Bowl weekend at the box office is usually pretty tame, but it's primarily cricket this year.

Due in part to not many stellar options, combined ticket sales are estimated to be around $40 million, which is the worst in three decades if you exclude 2o21 due to COVID, THR reports. It hasn't been this low since the mid-'80s.

“This year unfortunately marks a low ebb for the football-centric weekend and with only one new wide release film hitting theaters and a lack of momentum in the marketplace the industry will now have to look toward the post-game era to get back on track,” Paul Dergarabedian, Comscore's chief box office analyst said.

Is the news all bad?

Though this seems like upsetting news, it's not the end of the world for studios. Many anxiously await the drop of new trailers before and during the big game. Still, it's disappointing not to have a blockbuster bringing in moviegoers.

A lot of the box office's low attendance falls on options, such as Argylle, which made only $6.5 million, making it number one. So far, the film has only brought in $28.1 million. It's not been well received, with only a 32% Tomatometer and an Audience Score of 71% on Rotton Tomatoes. The Critics Consensus on the site reads, “Argylle gets some mileage out of its silly, energetic spin on the spy thriller, but ultimately wears out its welcome with a convoluted pilot and overlong runtime.”

Behind this was Lisa Frankenstein, that earned $3.8 million. Meanwhile, Holdovers, The Beekeeper, Wonka, and Migration made the top five.

Again, it's usually a slow weekend at the box office this time of year. People are focused on the Super Bowl. And this year is especially a draw with two top-notch teams, a new stadium in Vegas, and, of course, Taylor Swift drawing a ton of attention to even non-NFL fans.