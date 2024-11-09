After nearly a year-long build, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight week has finally arrived. With the fight expected to be one of the biggest combat sports events of the modern era, Tyson appeared on ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Show to exude his confidence ahead of the matchup.

Despite his age, the 58-year-old maintained his stance that he would knock Paul out. When Smith asked if he saw any weaknesses in his opponent, Tyson gave an indirect response hinting that he might have done so.

“I'll keep it to myself,” Tyson told Smith. “I'll whisper it into your ear when I see you in person.”

Tyson explained that his confidence in the situation derived from what he believes will be an experience gap. The former unified heavyweight champion said he is in “great condition” and merely sees Paul as an inexperienced boxer, whom he still believes he has the skills to beat.

“I feel in great condition,” Tyson said. “Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday I boxed eight rounds. I know I’m ready. I don’t look at it like I’m some old guy that’s decrepit that’s going to fight this young guy. I’m fighting a guy with 10 fights. He’s sensational, and he’s hot, but fighting a guy with 10 fights, and I just think I’m going to handle the situation.”

Due to Tyson's age, the fight was sanctioned as a professional bout but will be under a specific rule set. The rounds will be two minutes instead of three, and the fighters will wear 14-ounce gloves, a significant increase from the traditional 10-ounce. However, with it being a professional fight, knockouts are permitted.

Mike Tyson returns from a 19-year layoff

Aside from the obvious concerns about Tyson's age in the bout, criticism around the matchup has surrounded the fact that the fight will commence as a professional instead of an exhibition. Tyson came out of retirement for an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. in 2020 but has not competed professionally since 2005.

It has been even longer than ‘Iron Mike' has won a fight. Tyson, who owns a career record of 50-6 with two no-contests, last got his hand raised in February 2003 when he knocked out the infamous prison boxer, Clifford Etienne. Overall, Tyson has 44 knockouts to his name.

Tyson's bout with Jones officially ended in a draw but was one that fans unanimously agreed he won. However, Jones is significantly closer to Tyson's age than Paul is, and the “fight” largely lacked action between two elderly athletes.

Meanwhile, Paul, 27, is 10-1 as a professional. The former YouTuber has won four straight since suffering his first loss to Tommy Fury. Seven of his 10 wins are by knockout, including his last three. Paul's last win in July was a brutal knockout of BKFC star Mike Perry, who stepped in on short notice to replace Tyson, who pulled out of the original fight date with an ulcer flare-up.