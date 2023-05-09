Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Jake Paul and Nate Diaz had their press conference on Tuesday for their upcoming bout. During the press conference, someone employed by Jake Paul asked a less than considerate question to Nate Diaz about his brother Nick Diaz, reports talkSPORT’s Michael Benson.

Nate Diaz gets annoyed by a Jake Paul employee trolling him at their press conference by threatening to beat up his brother Nick Diaz… [🎥 @DAZNBoxing] pic.twitter.com/NQYpGFEHAL — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) May 9, 2023

“Nate I’m actually a boxer myself and I have been trying to get on this undercard, I’m just wondering if you think I could fight your brother Nick, if he’s anything like you I think I’d beat his f***ing a**.”

It was certainly not a very respectful question, and Nate Diaz did not take it lightly.

“You deserve your a** whipped.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Diaz did not mince words, and his disturbed manner does not go unnoticed by Jake Paul. Paul tries to diffuse the situation, stating that the man who asked the question works for his company and he will hand down the correct punishment for the line of questioning. When the man tries to continue, Paul is quick to interrupt.

“Derrick, shut up, Derrick shut up.”

Paul was laughing when the questioning began, but as he tells the man Derrick to “shut up,” his tone quickly becomes much more serious. Obviously, Paul realized that bringing Nick Diaz into the conversation was something that did not have to be done.

The press conference comes at the heels of Paul announcing that a rematch with Tommy Fury will get done in the future as well. Although Paul might have some knuckleheads in his company, he is certainly doing well for himself in setting up very lucrative boxing events.