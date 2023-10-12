Former boxing world champion Ricky Hatton has expressed his dream of stepping into the boxing ring with Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that he'd like to “give him a slap,” reported by GOAL. Hatton, a devoted Manchester City fan, has never hidden his disdain for Manchester United, where Ronaldo made his name in two successful spells.

Ronaldo's legacy at United, marked by Premier League and Champions League triumphs, made him a beloved figure among Red Devils fans but a source of rivalry for City supporters like Hatton. When asked about his dream opponent, Hatton didn't hesitate: “Cristiano Ronaldo. He used to play for Man United. United fans love him, he’s good looking, so why would you not want to give him a slap? I’d have to catch him first, but he was certainly some player, wasn’t he?”

During his initial stint with United from 2003 to 2009, Ronaldo scored 118 goals in 292 appearances. He left for Real Madrid, where he continued his remarkable career, before returning to Old Trafford in 2021. However, his second spell ended abruptly in November 2022 after he publicly criticized former and current United figures. Now, Ronaldo is continuing his remarkable story in the Saudi Pro League.

Ricky Hatton's comments add a humorous touch to the age-old rivalry between Manchester City and Manchester United. While a boxing match between a legend like Hatton and the football icon Cristiano Ronaldo remains a fantasy, it highlights the passionate emotions football can stir, even among sporting legends. For now, fans can enjoy the banter, with Hatton's dream bout remaining firmly in the realm of imagination.