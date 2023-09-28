Savannah Marshall's champion in-recess reign is set to end. This is because Mauricio Sulaiman and the WBC have ordered a super middleweight fight to fill the vacancy for the title. Who is duking it out on the canvas for a chance at glory and the belt? Well, it is no other than Shadasia Green and Franchon Crews-Dezurn.

After coming off a unanimous decision win against Olivia Curry, Shadasia Green has a shot at being the world's best super middleweight fighter. But, the former holder of the title reign, Franchon Crews-Dezurn, will be one of her toughest challenges yet. The Mauricio Sulaiman-led WBC has ordered a mandatory title fight that involves both fighters, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN.

Green has an unblemished 13-win record. 11 of those came through the way of knockouts. Crews-Dezurn may have two losses on her sheet but that does not mean that the Heavy-Hitting Diva cannot knock the wind out of Green when they face off.

This matchup could have come earlier in the year. The main drawback was that Crews-Dezurn instead fought Savannah Marshall, who is now venturing into the world of MMA. The Heavy-Hitting Diva could not hold her own against Marshall in that fight. But, she did not allow her to win unanimously as well.

There is still a lot of fight left in these veteran boxers. A lot is also at stake in this matchup. Will Crews-Dezurn grab and hold on to the title once again or is Green knocking her teeth off the canvas when they face off?