Two-division boxing champion Teofimo Lopez has officially vacated his WBO junior welterweight title, per ESPN Ringside. Lopez won the belt just last week in a rout of Josh Taylor, and Lopez announced his retirement after the fight.

Fans were skeptical of the retirement claim, doubting that Lopez would actually walk away from the sport at just 25 years old. It seems Lopez has doubled down on his decision and wasn't just caught up in the moment:

Thank you everyone for making the greatest moments in my career a GREAT ONE!

Thank you @trboxing and @espn for creating “THE TAKEOVER” into a real thing! I am forever grateful for all of the sanctioning bodies in Boxing for showing me I can and am more than Boxing! What a career https://t.co/KYQJ5pWPdf — Teofimo Lopez (@TeofimoLopez) June 15, 2023

The motivation behind his retirement was partially financial. Lopez brazenly stated he isn't making enough money to keep boxing. If Lopez eventually comes back to boxing, he will reportedly want a minimum of $100 million, according to Bleacher Report. The WBO would be happy to have him back, but it probably won't fork over that much cash.

Lopez has held firm on his retirement over the last week, but vacating the belt is a huge, committal decision. Fighters defending their belts fight less frequently and make more money in their fights. If Lopez does choose to come back, he will have to earn that status again.

At 19-1 (13 KOs), the 25-year-old's career has been highly successful to this point.

“I'm a two-time undisputed world champion, technically the first male to ever do it,” Lopez told Shawn Porter.

Boxing is losing a great — and highly entertaining – young fighter.

It's fairly common for fighters to come back to boxing after retirement. Floyd Mayweather does it damn near every year in some capacity. There's a strong chance this isn't the end for Teofimo Lopez, but he reiterated that his primary focus right now is the upcoming legal battle for the custody of his son.