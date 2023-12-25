Boygenius interview takes a darkly hilarious turn when band details their hopes for the future.

Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — better known collectively these days as the breakout superband boygenius — have some seriously gallows humor when it comes to their wish for the band's future.

In a deep-dive piece in the New York Times on the group and their recent tour, boygenius delved into their hopes and dreams for the future.

At the peak of their fame thus far, and preparing for an even bigger moment in the spotlight with the upcoming Grammy Awards in 2024, boygenius was non-committal on if and/or when they would make more music together — but they were keen on discussing how it all ends for the band.

As Times reporter Lizzy Goodman explains in the piece, “The first thing the boys told me, on the first day we met, was that they were looking forward to their own obsolescence — a day, sometime in the future, when people would still be listening to their music, but without knowing or really caring about its makers.”

“People will be like, Oh, yeah, I liked this song — a couple of years ago,” hypothesized Baker. “We talk about this all the time, because. …” At this point, Baker turned to fellow bandmate Dacus and asked, “Didn’t [Nobel-laureate poet] Louise Glück just die?”

After Dacus nodded to confirm, Baker continued, “OK, but when she died, weren’t we like, Wasn’t she already dead?” Dacus smiled and nodded in agreement. “That’s the dream,” said Baker.

“That is my goal,” Dacus agreed. “I want, basically, for everyone to be so satisfied with what I could offer that they already think I’m dead.”

Hard to know how tongue-in-cheek the band is being, or if they're just deflecting the much-debated topic of their future recording plans, but this sort of morbid humor and unpretentiousness are a few of the things that fans love about boygenius, and their new interview is certainly worth a read.