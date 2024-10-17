ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 99: Anthony Hernandez vs. Michel Pereira continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Brad Katona and Jean Matsumoto. Katona got back into the win column after suffering defeat for the first time in his second stint in the UFC meanwhile, Matsumoto was successful in his UFC debut when he secured a second-round submission victory to remain undefeated. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Katona-Matsumoto prediction and pick.

Brad Katona (14-3) suffered a loss in his first fight during his second stint in the UFC against Garrett Armfield who just outworked him throughout the fight however, he was able to get back on track when he dominated Jesse Butler via unanimous decision in his next fight. “Superman” will be looking to make it two in a row when he takes on the surging undefeated prospect Jean Matsumoto this weekend.

Jean Matsumoto (15-0) secured his contract on the Contender Series in 2023 when he defeated fellow top prospect Kasey Tanner. He was then able to do one better by submitting former TUF alumni Dan Argueta in the second round to remain unbeaten and get his first win inside the Octagon. Matsumoto will be looking to keep his unbeaten record intact when he takes on Brad Katona this weekend at the UFC Apex.

Here are the UFC Vegas 99 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 99 Odds: Brad Katona-Jean Matsumoto Odds

Brad Katona: +180

Jean Matsumoto: -215

Over 2.5 rounds: -375

Under 2.5 rounds: +270

Why Brad Katona Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Hesse Butler – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (1 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Brad Katona is in a position to secure a victory over Jean Matsumoto at UFC Vegas 99, leveraging his experience and well-rounded skill set. As a two-time Ultimate Fighter winner, Katona has proven his ability to perform under pressure and adapt to various opponents. His mobile striking style, combined with good footwork and volume, will likely keep Matsumoto on the defensive. Katona’s cardio advantage could be crucial as the fight progresses, allowing him to maintain a high pace and potentially wear down his opponent.

While Matsumoto is undefeated, his recent performance against Dan Argueta exposed potential vulnerabilities in his game. Katona’s wrestling prowess and solid takedown defense could neutralize Matsumoto’s grappling attempts, forcing the fight to remain standing where Katona excels. With his ability to mix striking and wrestling effectively, Katona has the tools to control the pace of the fight and potentially secure a hard-fought decision victory. His experience edge and proven ability to find ways to win make him a formidable challenge for the rising prospect Matsumoto.

Why Jean Matsumoto Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Dan Argueta – SUB

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 9 (3 KO/TKO/6 SUB)

Jean Matsumoto should maintain his undefeated record against Brad Katona at UFC Vegas 99, showcasing why he’s one of the most promising prospects in the bantamweight division. Matsumoto’s well-rounded skill set, combining high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu with crisp Muay Thai striking, gives him a versatile arsenal to exploit Katona’s weaknesses. His superior reach advantage of 4 inches will allow him to control the distance and pick apart Katona from the outside.

While Katona brings experience and cardio to the table, Matsumoto’s youth and dynamic fighting style are likely to overwhelm him. Matsumoto’s ability to seamlessly transition between striking and grappling was evident in his UFC debut against Dan Argueta, where he secured a submission victory despite facing adversity. His creativity in initiating offense and his tenacity in finding finishes, with 9 of his 15 wins coming by stoppage, suggest that he has the tools to solve the Katona puzzle and potentially secure another highlight-reel finish.

Final Brad Katona-Jean Matsumoto Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing bantamweight clash at UFC Vegas 99, Jean Matsumoto’s undefeated record will face its toughest test against the experienced Brad Katona. Matsumoto’s dynamic striking and high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu gives him an edge in both stand-up and ground exchanges. However, Katona’s resilience and well-rounded skill set shouldn’t be underestimated. Expect Matsumoto to control the early rounds with his superior speed and creativity, while Katona’s cardio and experience may come into play later. Matsumoto’s ability to threaten submissions could be the deciding factor if the fight goes to the ground. While Katona will likely push the fight to a decision, Matsumoto’s more diverse offensive arsenal should earn him a close but clear unanimous decision victory.

Final Brad Katona-Jean Matsumoto Prediction & Pick: Jean Matsumoto (-215), Over 2.5 Rounds (-375)