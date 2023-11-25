Brad Pitt sees a future with current girlfriend Ines de Ramon despite "struggling" time during divorce settlements with Jolie.

Brad Pitt reportedly envisioning a lasting future with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, after split with Angelina Jolie.

In the aftermath of his tumultuous split with Jolie, Brad's romance with Ines has brought hope and stability into his life. According to OK Magazine, a source close to the couple revealed, “Ines has been good for Brad’s soul. He’s had such a difficult time going through the divorce with Angie. Ines has given him a lot of hope. She’s a good influence in his life.”

Brad Pitt also adores Ines de Ramon's easygoing personality. He adores her and envisions a future together. As their relationship flourishes, the couple allows each other the freedom to pursue individual interests. “Ines never puts pressure on Brad and lets him do his own thing.”

While Brad had hoped to resolve his legal battles with Jolie before moving forward with de Ramon, the court proceedings seem to linger on. Ines, too, is navigating the complexities of finalizing her separation from ex-husband Paul Wesley since their split in September 2022.

Despite their respective past challenges, the couple communicates openly and calmly, avoiding combative interactions. “Marriage could be in the cards for them, but neither is excited to run down the aisle soon. They have both been burned before, so taking it easy is right for them,” the insider shared.

Both Pitt and de Ramon are also reportedly in a content place. Just in time before he turns 60. “He's turning 60 in December — he's going to have a star-studded blowout celebration — and he feels good about it. It's been a long road, but he's finally happy again.”