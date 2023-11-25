Bradley Cooper speaks about the prospects of returning for The Hangover 4, and fans may be surprised at the actor's enthusiasm.

While Bradley Cooper has become known for his more dramatic work in recent years, the actor's early years are littered with comedies where he got to show off his chops in the genre. The biggest of these for his career, though, was 2009's The Hangover which spawned two sequels and helped catapult Cooper to bigger projects. He hasn't forgotten this, either, as the actor shared his thoughts about the possibility of returning for a fourth Hangover film.

Cooper spoke about the prospects of returning for a Hangover 4 during his appearance on The New Yorker Radio Hour, via The Daily Beast. After sharing some insight into his latest film, Maestro, the conversation shifted to The Hangover franchise when he admitted he would return to the franchise “in an instant” if the opportunity arose.

“I would do probably Hangover 4 in an instant, yeah,” Cooper said, adding “just because I love Todd, I love Zach, I love Ed so much. I probably would, yeah.”

He was quick to note, though, to not expect another Hangover film because he didn't think director Todd Phillips was “ever going to do that.”

Cooper's reasoning isn't unfounded, either, as Phillips more recent films have seen the director moving away from his comedy roots in favor of more serious and dramatic films. His 2016 film War Dogs still retained some comedic elements to it, however, 2019's Joker was a massive departure with a significantly darker tone and subject matter than he had previously dealt with.

That said, Cooper's apparent enthusiasm for returning to a potential Hangover 4 could be one of the things that help propel the film into existence. The series is one of the most successful comedy film franchises of all time, with over $1.4 billion grossed between the three original films. While Part 2 and Part 3 were not nearly as well-received as the first film, the long wait for a Hangover 4 could also be just what was needed to reignite enthusiasm for the series should it ever happen.