Bradley Cooper's girlfriend is Gigi Hadid. Cooper is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood today. He has starred in several hits, including A Star is Born, American Sniper, American Hustle, and Silver Linings Playbook, and he also has been part of the MCU as the voice of Rocket the Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy and two Avengers movies.

Cooper has a net worth of $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, and is a 12-time Oscar Award-nominated actor. While Cooper has been successful as an actor, he's also getting some much-needed support from his loving partner. Let's get to know more about Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

Who is Gigi Hadid?

Bradley Cooper's girlfriend is Gigi Hadid. Gigi Hadid was born on April 23, 1995, in Los Angeles where she played for the high school volleyball team. In fact, Hadid served as the team captain.

After graduating from high school, Hadid went on to attend The New School, where she took up criminal psychology. However, Hadid eventually put a halt to her education to pursue a modeling career.

Gigi Hadid's modeling career

After being discovered as a model, Hadid went on to model for several major brands. These include Guess, Desigual, Tom Ford, Seafolly, and Maybelline. Furthermore, Hadid's fame grew more after walking at the 2014 New York Fashion Week. She has also walked for other designers that include Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, and Max Mara.

However, among her modeling stints, it's her groundbreaking appearance at the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that catapulted her to stardom. Since then, doors started to open for the Victoria's Secret supermodel. She became a fixture on magazine covers, including Sports Illustrated, Paper Magazine, Allure, Teen Vogue, and W Magazine.

Hadid also continued to model for major brands. In fact, she starred for several brand campaigns for Penshoppe, Topshop, Versace, and many more. Moreover, Hadid also walked for other brands such as Puma, Miu Miu, and Tommy Hilfiger.

Gigi Hadid's acting career

Aside from modeling, her rise in popularity also opened the doors for her acting career. According to IMDB, Hadid made her acting debut in the short Virgin Eyes.

Four years later, around the same year she first appeared in the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Hadid had roles in several music videos. Some of her music video appearances include Taylor Swift's Bad Blood, Calvin Harris' How Deep is Your Love, and Zayn Malik's Pillowtalk.

But apart from music videos, Hadid also made her big-screen debut in 2018. She appeared in the hit movie Ocean's Eight, which grossed nearly $300 million worldwide. Hadid also made appearances in TV shows such as Scooby-Do and Guess Who?, Silent Witness, Love Advent, and Never Have I Ever.

Besides trying her hand in acting, Hadid also became a producer. She served as a producer in the music video DNCE's Cake by the Ocean, which was a hit single.

With her rise as a supermodel, it isn't surprising that Hadid also tried her hand as a designer by collaborating with the brands she has worked with. Some of her notable launches include Gigi by Tommy Hilfiger. She has also released her own line of products with Reebok, Messika Jewelry, and Vogue Eyewear.

Gigi Hadid's previous relationships

Given that Hadid is one of the biggest supermodels around the world, it isn't surprising that she has been romantically linked with some high-profile celebrities.

According to reports, Hadid has dated the likes of Cody Simpson, Daniel Sharman, Joe Jonas, Lewis Hamilton, Tyler Cameron, Cole Bennett, Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio, and One Direction singer Zayn Malik. It's worth noting that Hadid has a daughter named Khai, whom she welcomed with the One Direction singer.

Gigi Hadid's relationship with Bradley Cooper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bradley Cooper (@bradleycooperroffical)

According to reports, Cooper and Hadid met via their mutual friends, particularly Irina Shayk. Since then, the A Star is Born actor would go on to pursue the Victoria's Secret Model before officially dating publicly, as per reports.

Some of the events they've attended together include the Golden Globes and the Broadway show Sweeney Todd in New York City. Earlier this year, the couple officially kissed for the first time in public while having dinner, as per sources.

Furthermore, it seems that Hadid loves Cooper's maturity as a potential stepfather to Khai.

In a report by People, the source claimed “Her daughter will always come first. She loves that Bradley is a dad because he gets it. She finds him more mature than guys she dated in the past. They keep spending a lot of time together. They have dinner dates several times a week. It makes her happy.”

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Gigi Hadid.