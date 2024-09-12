Former North Carolina Central University football standout Brandon Codrington had an impressive Week One performance with the Buffalo Bills.

Codrington, who was previously with the New York Jets before being traded to the Bills, showcased his return skills during his debut with Buffalo. He returned a kickoff for 53 yards before being tackled out of bounds,this marked his first return for the regular season.

In a media interview posted on the Bills' YouTube page after the trade, Codrington expressed his excitement about the opportunity. “They all love my return ability; they just wanted to see what I can do. It's a blessing,” Codrington said. He added, “I'm just naturally a returner. This new rule is just another opportunity for punt returners.”

Following his first career game against the Arizona Cardinals, Codrington discussed his performance and the impact of the new kickoff setup. “I feel like there will be a lot of those during the season, not just with this team. I think it gives opportunities to a lot of guys throughout the league,” he said.

Codrington also spoke about his confidence and his on-field experience against the Cardinals. “Trusting my blockers and seeing it open to my right set up the play for the left,” he said. “It definitely gives a boost of confidence. It lets me know there's no difference from college; I just go out there, do my job, and do my one-eleventh.”

Codrington averaged 50 returns for over 1,000 yards in three seasons with North Carolina Central, with an average of 20.17 yards per return and one touchdown. His notable touchdown came on Oct. 26, 2019, when he returned a kickoff 75 yards to win a game against Delaware State, earning him the MEAC Specialist of the Week award

“Codrington was also a member of the 2022 Celebration Bowl Championship team and is ranked 5th all-time for the longest punt return in school history with a 77-yard touchdown against Alcorn State in the 2021 MEAC/SWAC Challenge.”

The Bills will face the Miami Dolphins in Week two of the season on Thursday.