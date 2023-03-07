Brandon Graham is one of the best free agents in the 2023 NFL free agency market. He is an elite defensive end and a veteran at 34 years old. Graham still produces at an elite level, but his age could impact how long of a deal he gets.

A two or three-year deal is likely the most a team would be willing to offer to bring Graham to their roster. Graham recorded a career-high in sacks this past 2022 season, bringing down the quarterback 11 times. His pass-rushing ability is great, and he is also a good run-stopper. He was a big part of the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense in their Super Bowl run this season. Graham is a very valuable player and could be a great addition for teams looking to upgrade their defense.

With that said, here are the three best landing spots for Brandon Graham in 2023 NFL free agency.

The New England Patriots are a team that would be a good landing spot for Graham. New England narrowly missed the playoffs last season and needs to make some moves.

Sure, they have many questions this offseason–including the future of Mac Jones–and could use some additions to their offense. However, they still need to upgrade their defensive unit.

Adding Graham to their defensive line would be a great move, as he could play an integral role for them.

The Cleveland Browns have shown interest in Graham this offseason, and it makes a ton of sense. Cleveland has a well-built roster, and some offseason moves at positions of need could elevate them in 2023.

They are also hoping Deshaun Watson will get back to playing like he did with the Houston Texans when he was a top-five quarterback. Watson made his return to play after serving a suspension for off-field issues. He played in six games when he returned, throwing for 1,102 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Browns went 3-3 in those games, with Watson completing only 58.2 percent of his passes.

Cleveland will be a better team once Watson gets back into his usual groove. Improving the holes on their roster, like the defensive line, will make them a better team. Graham would fit the Browns’ defense will and improve their pass rush and run-stuffing ability.

Graham could be interested in signing with Cleveland as former Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is now the DC for the Browns. He played under Schwartz’s defense for five seasons.

Sure enough, signing Graham would be a huge addition to Cleveland’s defense.

1. Philadelphia Eagles

Re-signing with the Eagles would be the best and easiest fit for Graham. However, Graham is a free agent and Philadelphia has many key players from their roster entering free agency. It will be up to the Eagles who they will prioritize bringing back.

Other free agents include Jason Kelce, Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, James Bradberry, Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Miles Sanders and more. Philadelphia made a Super Bowl run with Jalen Hurts having a breakout campaign in 2022. Players will be interested in returning as they are a Super Bowl-caliber team.

Graham has spent his entire career with the Eagles, and he could finish his career there. If Philadelphia’s front office has Graham as one of their priority free agents, it should be Graham’s top choice in free agency as well.

As one of the best defensive linemen on the market, Graham will have multiple options on where to play next season. The Patriots, Browns and Eagles should all be in the mix for the star defensive end.