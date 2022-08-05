The Atlanta Braves are fresh off of a World Series victory in 2021. The defending champions have Fall Classic aspirations once again in 2022. However, they haven’t been included in the World Series favorites discussion as often as you may think. That conversation has revolved around the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros, and New York Mets. Following the Juan Soto trade, the San Diego Padres are clearly in that discussion as well.

But should the Braves get more respect? After all, they have plenty of talent and are the reigning champs. So are the Braves World Series favorites following the MLB trade deadline.

3 reasons Braves are World Series favorites after 2022 MLB trade deadline

Depth moves

The Braves made a lot of under the radar moves ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Some of the lower profile names they acquired include: Robbie Grossman, Jake Odorizzi, Ehire Adrianza.

None of these players will necessarily excite Braves fans. But acquisitions of Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Jorge Soler weren’t exactly groundbreaking moves last year. And I’d say those moves turned out just fine.

Grossman is an intriguing acquisition. The outfielder features impressive plate discipline but has struggled in 2022. However, he is someone who can turn things around in Atlanta.

Ian Anderson’s struggles forced the Braves hand at the MLB trade deadline. Odorizzi provides pitching depth. If Anderson continues to falter, Odorizzi may take his spot. And at the very least, Odorizzi can work as a long relief option out of the bullpen.

Adrianza doesn’t produce much in the way of offense. But he offers positional versatility, as he can play outfield and infield.

Raisel Iglesias and the bullpen

The Braves won the World Series last year because of their bullpen. Without their strong bullpen, I believe Atlanta wouldn’t have emerged as champions.

The Braves relief core is still in-tact and ready for a playoff run. And their acquisition of Raisel Iglesias only bolsters the bullpen.

Iglesias hasn’t been great in 2022. He posted an ERA of over 4 during his time with the Los Angeles Angels. But he enjoyed a fantastic 2021 season and features an all-around impressive track record. So a fresh start may be all he needs to find his rhythm.

Additionally, pitching for a more competitive team could help him perform better as well. It can prove difficult to stay focused when playing for a poor team like the Angels. But being thrown into a division race might spark Iglesias’ motivation.

This is a good bullpen. Look for it to play a big role once again in the Braves postseason run.

World Series experience

The Braves have World Series experience now. Atlanta’s stars know what to expect heading into the stretch run. That automatically gives them a leg up on some of the other contenders.

The Braves are taking an extremely similar approach to last year. They didn’t add any huge stars at the deadline. But the players they acquired should prove to be beneficial in the long run.

Combining new talent with proven winners is a recipe for success. It will help the new players feel comfortable heading into the postseason. This is a Braves team capable of pulling off a World Series repeat. It will be difficult with teams like the Dodgers, Padres, and Mets standing in their way. But look for Atlanta to make another deep postseason run.