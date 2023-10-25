Notching the best record in the NL East can sure make any team feel good about a possible World Series run. This was not at all the case for Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves.

The team had come off a generational 104-win season with a 64.2% winning percentage. Brian Snitker's squad looked ready for postseason contention. But, everything crumbled around them once Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies started heating up and demolishing their title hopes.

The squad looks to play the next season with a chip on their shoulder and is bringing strong holdovers with them. Pierce Johnson is headed back to pitch for the top NL team last season.

Braves make an early offseason move

You heard that right! Brian Snitker and the Braves did not waste time in the offseason after their defeat at the hands of the Phillies. They immediately got pitching help after their loss to the Phillies in the form of Pierce Johnson. He is returning to the team on a two-year deal which is valued at $14.25 million.

Johnson was a mid-season acquisition from the Colorado Rockies to help Austin Riley and Co. with the Braves pitching squad. In his last stint, the 32-year-old notched a 0.76 ERA under the Braves banner. Moreover, this was ranked sixth among all major league pitchers with at least 20 appearances after the last week of July.

He has great postseason experience that goes with his pitching prowess. Johnson boasts an ERA of 1.64 matched with 17 strikeouts. The pitcher is still lethal. Overall, he would definitely help the Braves get back to their winning ways.