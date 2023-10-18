Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has finally chimed in on the Orlando Arcia-Bryce Harper controversy.

Alex Anthopoulos felt the issue between the two players was just noise. He shared his sentiments with the New York Post's Jon Heyman on Tuesday.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos gives his take on "atta boy Harper" here.

“I saw it…I don't know the first thing about that role and that job and what's fair game and not. You know, I heard both sides of the argument,” Alex Anthopoulos said.

“But I actually do believe this – I think all that stuff in my opinion is noise. And that's not to say it's right, wrong, or different, is I think once guys step on the field, that stuff's gone anyways. I don't think it affects someone at the plate…I think it's a distraction and it's noise,” Anthopoulos added.

The controversy between Orlando Arcia and Bryce Harper happened in Game 2 of the NLDS between the Braves and Philadelphia Phillies. The Braves sealed their 5-4 win with a spectacular double play in the ninth inning. Harper committed a base running gaffe at first base in the loss. Reporters heard Orlando Arcia saying, “Atta boy, Harper!” in the dugout after the game. Braves catcher Travis D'Arnaud promptly ripped members of the media for leaking out Arcia's comments.

Bryce Harper hit two home runs in the Phillies' 10-2 rout of the Braves in Game 4. Television cameras captured Harper staring down Arcia while he was trotting the bases after his second home run.

Philadelphia went on to win the series in four games. It was the second straight year Philly beat Atlanta in the NLDS. The Braves won at least 101 games and then lost in the Divisional Series for the second year in a row.

If the Braves and Phillies meet in the postseason again next year, it will be another epic battle, for sure.