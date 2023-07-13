The Atlanta Braves are the best ball club in baseball heading into the second half and although their lineup is absolutely stacked already, the team has added a potential depth piece from the Giants.

Outfielder Dalton Guthrie has been claimed off waivers from San Francisco and will head to Triple-A Gwinnett. Guthrie was actually with the Phillies for most of his career before the Giants traded for him three weeks ago. However, his time in the Bay Area didn't last long.

Guthrie was a sixth-round pick back in 2017 by Philadelphia out of Florida and ended up making his MLB debut in 2022, registering just 28 at-bats but hitting .333. This season, he played 23 contests for the Phillies but only slashed .167.

During his time with the Giants, Guthrie struggled in Triple-A which led to them putting him on waivers. Considering the Braves are loaded with talent, it's hard to imagine the outfielder getting much of a chance in the show.

Atlanta is sitting at 60-29 at the moment and has an eight-game lead over the second-place Miami Marlins in the National League East. At this rate, Brian Snitker's squad is looking like a clear World Series favorite, although we know that can change once October baseball rolls around.

Offensively, the Braves are first or second in nearly every major category, with MVP frontrunner Ronald Acuna Jr, Sean Murphy, and Orlando Arcia all leading the way. The three suited up for the NL at the All-Star Game on Tuesday, too.

Atlanta is back in action Friday against the Chicago White Sox.