The Atlanta Braves are adding reinforcements to their stacked roster, calling up Daysbel Hernandez to make his MLB debut for their depleted bullpen.

Hernandez has been in the minors since 2018, and after missing the 2022 season due to injury, he is sporting an incredible 44% strikeout rate in 16 scoreless innings between Double-A and Triple-A.

In correlation with the move, they adjusted the already-injured Jesse Chavez to the 60-day IL. He will be unable to return until mid August, as was expected with his slow recovery time. Chavez is turning 40-years-old, but has been strong out of the bullpen for the Braves, and they will look to get him back in the mix before the playoff push.

Additionally, the kickstarter for the move was optioning Allan Winans back to Triple-A after his start on Saturday night. Winans made his MLB debut for the Braves, starting off with four scoreless innings before allowing two runs in the fifth.

The Braves moved him down to continue to make room for relief pitching, and can call him back in for a spot start if they deem it necessary, per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The Braves hold a massive lead in the NL East, leading the Phillies and Marlins by over 11 games. Their extended gap in the standings was made possible by a record-breaking June, which saw Atlanta go 21-4 in the month.

They currently lead the 2023 World Series odds at just +340, followed closely behind by the Los Angeles Dodgers (+430) and Tampa Bay Rays (+550) per FanDuel Sportsbook. They last won it all in 2021, and have the same roster largely intact.