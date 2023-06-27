The Atlanta Braves are having a fantastic 2023 campaign to this point, as their 51-27 record is the best in the National League, and they currently hold a 6.5 game lead over the second-place Miami Marlins in the NL East. However, they aren't exactly perfect, and Charlie Culberson will be the first guy to tell you that.

Culberson, who has spent most of the season at Triple-A with the Gwinnett Stripers, was called up to the majors earlier this month, but didn't end up playing. In fact, he got released by the Braves on Father's Day, which also happened to be the day Culberson's father was supposed to throw the first pitch at the game. Culberson spent a short stint as a free agent, but was quickly re-signed on a minor league deal by the Braves.

It wasn't totally surprising to see Culberson get released, or quickly re-signed for that matter, by the Braves, but it was certainly a bit awkward given the circumstances of his release. However, that all appears to be water under the bridge now, as Culberson is back with Atlanta after a brief bump in the road.

Culberson hasn't been having a great season in Triple-A (.204 BA, 1 HR, 10 RBI, .489 OPS) but he's a solid veteran infielder who can fill in at several different spots in a pinch when needed. Chances are Culberson won't be expected to make any sort of impact at the major-league level this season, but if the Braves end up getting hit by the injury bug, they can sleep safe at night knowing they can call on Culberson to help out if needed.